Bernie's closes for good, but Biloxi is getting a new restaurant in its place

Bernie's, a familiar restaurant name for nearly four decades, has closed again at its longtime location on Eisenhower Drive.
New owners Jarl and Virginia Andersen last owned Bernie's under the name of Bernie's Gastro Pub. They opened for business in June 2017.
Original owner David Bull had owned Bernie's for about 38 years, opening in 1978. The restaurant was closed after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and re-opened in 2007. The restaurant under Bull was known for its steak, burgers, sandwiches, seafood and salads.
The phone number of Bernie's Gastro Pub has been disconnected. Its Facebook page showed the most recent post being made in January.
Bernie's Gastro Pub closed a couple of months ago, Bull said.
Plans are under way to open a Mexican restaurant in the Bernie's location, Bull said, but he won't be associated with the business.
Details on the new restaurant were not immediately available.
