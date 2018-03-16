This beer in Ocean Springs is made with glitter and something really unexpected

Green beer on St. Patrick’s Day is about as de rigeur as grilling on July 4. Hops and Growlers in Ocean Springs is gone a wee bit further, offering their own creation: Leprechaun Magic, a green beer with swirls of glitter.
It’s a cream ale style, with 4.5 percent ABV.
“Believe it or not, it’s made with Mississippi-made grits,” said Scott Hixson, who co-owns Hops and Growlers with his wife, Theresa. “They’re from Delta Grind, in Water Valley.”
Just because it’s an ale, Hixson said, don’t assume it’s heavy. A cream ale, he noted, is “a good drinker, easy to drink. It’s typically called a lawnmower beer, because it’s the sort you can enjoy while you’re mowing the lawn.”
Glitter beer has been getting a lot of social media attention lately, as trendy craft breweries around the country tap into the millennial crowd, known for their appreciation of sparkly stuff. What better day to add glitter to beer than one that brings out leprechauns and other magical folk?
By the way, the glitter is completely edible. In fact, Hixson first made his own glitter beer while he was still a home brewer.
“I did this several years ago. I had gone into Sweet Stuff (bakery in Biloxi) and saw it on something there and thought, ‘Hmm. Why not try that?’” he said.
Quantities of Leprechaun Magic are limited. On the beer garden/brewery’s Facebook page, a post notes “sorry, pints only.” If the demand is brisk, Hixson said, they might have to offer smaller pours. But the Magic will be gone by the end of the day Saturday.
“Nobody is going to want green beer after Saturday,” he said.
Hops and Growlers will offer Leprechaun Magic during regular hours, noon to 10 p.m., on Saturday. Business hours are 2 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1
