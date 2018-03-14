More Videos

This seafood restaurant is off the beaten path in Biloxi, but it has a beautiful view. 76

This seafood restaurant is off the beaten path in Biloxi, but it has a beautiful view.

Vegetarian food on the Coast? Get your Good Karma here. 48

Vegetarian food on the Coast? Get your Good Karma here.

Impress your friends by learning how to taste craft beer like an expert 98

Impress your friends by learning how to taste craft beer like an expert

Chances are you've been pouring your beer wrong. Learn how from an expert. 78

Chances are you've been pouring your beer wrong. Learn how from an expert.

Shaken, not stirred. Hard Rock Biloxi introduces Robo Bar 82

Shaken, not stirred. Hard Rock Biloxi introduces Robo Bar

Fill-up with Billups? What to expect. 48

Fill-up with Billups? What to expect.

Astronauts at the International Space Station make pizza in zero gravity 60

Astronauts at the International Space Station make pizza in zero gravity

Christmas cookie frosting tips from a pro 177

Christmas cookie frosting tips from a pro

Southport Line wants to “elevate” the po-boy game in Biloxi 117

Southport Line wants to "elevate" the po-boy game in Biloxi

A different kind of breakfast in Ocean Springs 104

A different kind of breakfast in Ocean Springs

Biloxi native wants her restaurant to be the Cafe du Monde of Biloxi

Le Cafe Beignet owner Sita La’Cap wants her restaurant to be an integral part of downtown Biloxi. The breakfast and lunch spot recently moved to the old Biloxi Library building on Lameuse Street, just down the road where she lives. La’Cap also plans to open a ‘speakeasy’ on the bottom floor of the building.
John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Fill-up with Billups? What to expect.

Food & Drink

Fill-up with Billups? What to expect.

Jourdan and Lloyd Nicaud are teaming up with Guy Billups III to open Fill-up with Billups cafe on U.S. 90 in downtown Biloxi. Fill-up with Billups were once popular gas stations in southeastern states in the 1950s and 60s. The 24/7 cafe with have a unique menu as well as a mixology bar on the second floor.

Snow Boogers pop up at Edgewater Mall

Food & Drink

Snow Boogers pop up at Edgewater Mall

Sun Herald's Jeff Clark and Tammy Smith take a special trip out of the office for this week's Funky Food Friday. Snow Boogers, located in Wiggins, held a pop up at Edgewater Mall on Tuesday, August 15, 2018.

How to Make a Landmass Burger

Food & Drink

How to Make a Landmass Burger

Chef Kristian Wade of Beau Rivage Resort & Casino explains how to make his Landmass Burger that is in the running for best blended burger in the James Beard Foundation Blended Burger Project.