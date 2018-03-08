Millennials’ favorite meal is coming to a classic Coast restaurant

Ready for brunch on the veranda? Prepare for March 11. That’s the first Sunday that White Pillars will serve brunch.
“We’re super excited about it,” executive chef and owner Austin Sumrall said. “We’ve really enjoyed testing out the dishes the past couple of days.”
Those a la carte dishes include “a really cool take on chicken and waffles,” with cornmeal waffles, Alabama white barbecue sauce and hot honey; brioche French toast, with house-baked bread and Louisiana strawberries; grits and grillades, featuring Mississippi-made grits; sausage made in-house and house-cured bacon, as well as their own biscuits, and Sumrall’s signature shrimp and grits.
“I’ve been working on my own recipe for shrimp and grits for the best part of my life,” he said.
Starters will include a “flight of deviled eggs,” channeling a beloved Southern dish and Sumrall’s grandmother’s must-have brunch dish.
“We’ll also have large-format cocktails, with a bloody Mary bar, and brunch cocktails such as our Pineapple Brunch Punch and Pimm’s Cup,” he said.
“We’re opening our patio the same day,” he said. “We have 30 seats on the front porch, which I like calling the veranda.” There’s plenty of inside seating, too — for 175, which will be an option when the weather is inclement and when temperatures start climbing.
Brunch hours will start out at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., including Easter Sunday. Sumrall strongly suggests reservations by calling the restaurant: 228-207-0885.
Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1
