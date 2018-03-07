Readers step up with variety of recipes

Readers’ requests lately are as varied as the readers themselves.
They have asked for recipes for butternut squash to beets to eggnog to anisette tea, and fellow readers have stepped up with recipes.
Eva Cuevas asked for an anizetea recipe, and Doris I. Lyons knew the recipe and the correct spelling of the tea. I couldn’t quite decipher Cuevas’ handwriting.
“Anisette is a sweet colorless liqueur,” Lyons said. “Anisette tea is any favorite tea with anisette added to one’s taste.
“As for anisette tea made with bourbon or moonshine, it is made by adding anise or aniseed to the bourbon or moonshine and red food coloring if desired,” said Lyons, who shared the recipe for an anisette cocktail.
Cuevas also wanted an old-fashioned cooked eggnog recipe. The recipe I selected cooks the eggs. Unfortunately, most old eggnog recipes do not cook the eggs with the milk. If using uncooked eggs in the nog, I would use pasteurized eggs for safety.
The anisette tea and eggnog made me think of another spirited drink Irish coffee since St. Patrick’s Day is quickly approaching. Did February seem unusually short to you readers, too? It seems like we went from January to February’s end in a matter of days.
To get folks in the mood for the Irish holiday I am sharing a good, strong coffee recipe. I will share some Irish soda bread and scone recipes in next week’s column. Readers, feel free to share your favorite Irish recipes, but quickly.
Can’t ‘beet’ this
“I enjoyed your column about beets as I have enjoyed the column for many winters,” said Ellen Greenland. “A classic beet recipe that I have made many times is Harvard beets.
“I don’t have it here but use the version from a Better Homes and Gardens cookbook (from the olden days). A friend of my husband said his mother-in-law used a bit of cinnamon in her version. That is good, too.
“Again, thanks,” she said.
Thank you for reading this column when you are on the Coast.
Twist on butternut squash
“I really enjoy your column and love the recipes,” said Karyn Terry. “Here is one for butternut squash bread that I created and won a red rosette for at the county fair.”
Way to go, Karyn!
A month or so ago, Brenda Roberts of Ocean Springs asked for butternut squash recipes, and a few have been shared in this column. None have been a bread recipe. This bread oozes with flavors of cinnamon, maple and vanilla.
Imagine the aromas that come from the kitchen when this bread is baking. Letting it cool would be a hard task. I would be tempted to grab a slice fresh from the oven.
Calling for St. Patrick’s, Easter and Passover recipes
Readers, please share your favorite or best recipes for three upcoming holidays or observances. What do you like to prepare for St. Patrick’s Day, Easter or Passover? Are they the same dishes every year or do you try to add new twists to the traditional fare?
Andrea Yeager can be reached at ayeager51@cableone.net and Cooks Exchange, P.O. Box 4567, Biloxi, MS 39535-4567.
Anisette Cocktail
1 ounce anisette
1/2 teaspoon Benedictine
2 drops Angostura bitters
Shake with fine ice. Strain into frosted cocktail glass; drip water through ice to fill glass.
Submitted by Doris I. Lyons
Irish Coffee
6 ounces dark brewed coffee
1 1/2 ounces Irish whiskey
1 tablespoon light brown sugar
Whipped cream
Brew hot, fresh coffee. Place Irish whiskey and brown sugar in a mug. Add coffee to mug and stir. Top with whipped cream. Serves 1.
From Hamilton Beach
Butternut Squash Bread
2 cups sugar
4 eggs
1 cup oil
3 1/2 cups flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1 to 2 teaspoon/s cinnamon
3/4 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/4 cup maple syrup
3 to 4 cups grated butternut squash
1 cup chopped walnuts (optional)
Heat oven to 350 degrees.
Beat eggs; gradually beat in sugar then oil.
Combine dry ingredients and slowly add to wet ingredients, batter will be thick.
Stir in squash, then add vanilla and maple syrup. Chop walnuts into small pieces and add to mixture. Pour into 2 greased and lightly floured loaf pans. (Depending on how much squash is used, might have extra batter. I make mini-loaves with the extra).
Bake for 55 minutes until loaves test done. (Can use toothpick, if comes out clean then done).
Let stand about 10 minutes and turn onto wire racks to cool. Bread freezes well.
Submitted by Karyn Terry
Old-Fashioned Eggnog
12 eggs
1 1/2 cups sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 quarts milk, divided
2 tablespoons vanilla extract
1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
2 cups whipping cream
Whipped cream and additional nutmeg, optional
In a heavy saucepan, whisk together the eggs, sugar and salt. Gradually add 1 quart of milk. Cook and stir over low heat until a thermometer reads 160 degrees, about 25 minutes. Pour into a large bowl; stir in vanilla, nutmeg and remaining milk. Place bowl in an ice-water bath; stir frequently until cool. If mixture separates, process in a blender until smooth. Cover and refrigerate for at least 3 hours.
When ready to serve, beat cream in a mixing bowl on high until soft peaks form; whist gently into cooled mixture. Pour into a chilled 5-quart punch bowl. If desired, top with dollops of whipped cream and sprinkle with nutmeg. Yield: 18 servings or about 3 quarts.
From Taste of Home magazine
Harvard Beets
2 cups diced, cooked beets
2 tablespoons sugar
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup vinegar
2 tablespoons butter
Drain beets, reserving 1/3 cup liquid. In saucepan, combine sugar, cornstarch and butter. Cook and stir until thickened. Add beets; heat through.
From “Better Homes & Gardens Cookbook”
