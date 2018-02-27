Obsession alert: Snow Boogers will return to Biloxi

Sure, according to the calendar, it’s still winter. But that’s not stopping the crazy-popular snowball business Snow Boogers from making a stop in Biloxi on Wednesday to satisfy its fans’ needs.
What’s more, the drive to get a Snow Boogers fix might get much shorter for Coastians in the near future.
Snow Boogers is in the Big Level community outside Wiggins. Since 2016, locals and SUVs filled with folks from a 100-mile (or more) radius have been driving to the little hot-pink stand which has become a landmark of its own, now expanded and featuring a children’s play area, a small stage for musicians and a covered patio.
From 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, the Snow Boogers mobile will be at 220 Eisenhower Drive, in front of Iron Works Gym Biloxi/PureRyde Cycling & Pilates Gulf Coast. The hot-pink mobile unit will be hard to miss. The Wiggins stand is still closed for the season.
What is a Snow Booger, and why are people so obsessed? The shop offers several flavors of shaved ice, but it’s their specialties and the extras that make Snow Boogers unique. Picture three scoops of sorbet or ice cream topped with cheesecake and fruit and drizzled with a fruity syrup. Or a snowball with gummy worms and sprinkles and cotton candy and sweet-sour gummy candies sticking out jauntily on skewers. Each treat is made to order.
“We’re going to have our Strawberry Heaven, Chocolate Rapture, Sweet Mango Bear, Mango Bear Dilly, Strawberry Lemonhead and Taste the Rainbow there tomorrow,” owner Julie Bond said Tuesday. “And our Pineapple Dream. It has pineapple sorbet, coconut ice cream, cheesecake and marshmallow cream.”
Bond said there’s a possibility a second Snow Boogers location will open soon in the same area of Biloxi, but plans have not been finalized. The Sun Herald will keep you updated.
Tammy Smith
