Here’s where to pre-order a Thanksgiving meal on the Mississippi Coast

Too busy to cook? No worries, these eateries on the Mississippi Coast have got you covered.
Along with local caterers, several restaurants and casinos are offering take-home Thanksgiving meals that can be reheated in a couple of hours.
Don’t see your business’s special listed? Email online@sunherald.com and we’ll add it.
Boomtown Casino
Location: 676 Bayview Ave., Biloxi, 228-435-7000
Ordering: Hassle-Free Thanksgiving Dinner, feeds four to six people for $129.99. Order by Nov. 15. Pick up available on the day and time requested.
Menu: 10 lb. smoked whole turkey, southern style chicken dressing, cranberry sauce (cannot be substituted for another side), choice of two veggies (green beans, turnip greens, buttered carrots, lima beans, cabbage, cobb corn, corn niblets, brussel sprouts, black eyed peas), choice of one starch (mashed potato & gravy, macaroni & cheese, white rice & gravy, or candied yams), honey-buttered rolls, choice of pie or bread pudding (pecan, apple, sweet potato or pumpkin).
Pies: Choice of sweet potato and pumpkin pie for $9.99 each or two for $12.99 in November.
C&C Italian Bistro
Location: 111 Main Street, Bay St. Louis, 228-344-3295
Ordering: Order in-store, on Facebook or email eventsccitalianbistro@gmail.com. Must be ordered and paid for by Nov. 20. Pick up on Thanksgiving.
Menu: Maple-Bourbon Glazed Turkey, $80; Cold-Smoked Prime Rib, half $150, full $250; Smoked Wild Salmon Platter, $100; Brown Sugar Ham, $80; Osso Bucco & Wild Mushroom Lasagna, half $60, full/$120; Rabbit & Duck Gumbo, $50 for 1 gallon. Sides: Half-order is $15 and feeds eight, full is $30 and feeds 15-20; both include italian green beans, roasted root vegetables, fire roasted brussel sprouts, garlic & rosemary mash potatoes, butternut squash wild rice. Pies are $30, choose from pumpkin, pecan and chocolate mousse.
Cracker Barrel
Locations: 15255 Crossroads Parkway, Gulfport, 228-831-1622. 6805 Highway 63 N., Moss Point, 228-475-8856.
Ordering: Order online at crackerbarrel.com/order-online/thanksgiving. Available for pickup from Nov. 21-23, and 24-hour notice is recommended.
Menu: Heat N’ Serve Holiday Family Meal To Go serves up to 10 for $99.99 and includes Oven-Roasted Turkey Breast, Cornbread Dressing, Turkey Gravy, Cranberry Relish, choice of three country sides, Sweet Yeast Rolls, and Pumpkin Pie and Pecan Pie. Homestyle Turkey N’ Dressing Family Meal To Go serves up to six for $67.99 and includes Turkey, a sampling of Sugar Cured Ham, Cornbread Dressing, Turkey Gravy, Cranberry Relish, choice of three country sides and choice of bread.
Pies: Order Pecan, Chocolate Pecan, Apple Pecan Streusel, or All-American Apple Pie until Dec. 24.
Hollywood Casino
Location: 711 Hollywood Blvd., Bay St. Louis, 1-866-758-2591
Ordering: Hassle-Free Thanksgiving Dinner, feeds six people for $129.99. Order by Nov. 15. Pick up available on the day and time requested.
Menu: 15 lb. turkey, cranberry sauce, yeast rolls; choice of two: green bean casserole, turnip greens, honey buttered carrots, squash casserole; choice of two: mashed potatoes & gravy, mac & cheese, sweet potato casserole; choice of pie: apple, pumpkin or sweet potato.
Rouses Markets
Locations: 1345 E. Pass Road, Gulfport, 228-604-0076. 3164 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs, 875-1687. 4407 E. Aloha Drive, Diamondhead, 228-255-3430.
Ordering: Holiday dinners available by calling Deli. Find a printable order form at rouses.com/our-food/catering.
Menus: Traditional Dinner for $59.99-74.99 has choice of Cajun Turkey, Oven Roasted Turkey or Cure 81 Spiral Ham and cornbread dressing, green peas, sweet potato casserole, gravy, cranberry relish and brown and serve rolls. Premium Dinner for $79.99-$89.99 also includes shrimp & mirliton dressing.
Treasure Bay
Location: 1980 Beach Blvd., Biloxi, 228-385-6000
Ordering: Holiday 2 Go meal from infinity buffet feeds 10-12 people for $125. Order by Nov. 15.
Menu: Sliced roasted turkey breast, rolls and cranberry sauce with choice of one side, vegetable and dessert. Choose from mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet potato casserole, cornbread dressing, creamed corn, green bean casserole and more. Dessert includes pumpkin cheesecake, pecan pie, sweet potato pie and apple pie cake. Get an additional side, vegetable or dessert for $15 each.
Comments