Monday is National Cheeseburger Day. Here’s where to get your cheeseburger deals on the Coast

One of America’s favorite foods will be celebrated Monday as Sept. 18 is National Cheeseburger Day.
Several burger joints on the Coast will be honoring the hamburger with cheese through daily specials. Here’s where to get your deals:
Applebee's: Burger and fries for $6.99
Back Yard Burgers: Philly Burger is “Black Angus burger in sautéed sweet onions, green peppers and mushrooms before topping with melty provelone and a touch of mayo.” You can also join the Backyard Burger Club and get a free burger.
Burger King: If you like Whoppers, you can get two for $6.
Dairy Queen: The Bucket Lunch special will get you a deluxe cheeseburger, fries, drink and a sundae for $5.
McDonald’s: Want a Quarter Pounder with Cheese and a Big Mac? You can get both for $5.
Ruby Tuesday: Sign up for “So Connected” and get National Cheeseburger Day specials sent to your email.
Sonic: Want onion rings with your burger? Sonic is offering a cheeseburger and medium onion rings for $2.99.
Wendy’s: The Giant Junior Cheeseburger is new and you can get it and fires, chicken nuggets and a drink for $5.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments