How to Make a Landmass Burger

Jonathan Maisano talks about his love of bourbon. Maisano has handpicked 18 barrels from distilleries so far this year that are bottled exclusively for his shop, Maisano's Fine Wine and Spirits in Ocean Springs. Hear what goes into choosing a barrel.
Oysters are an important item on the menu at Bacchus on the Beach in Pass Christian. They offer numerous different types of oysters, from fresh to Oysters Rockefeller and chargrilled with their own butter.
The Biloxi Lugger restaurant, owned Dr. Felix James Allen, offers old-school Biloxi-style cooking with a view of the Biloxi Back Bay. It serves iconic dishes such as Biloxi Bacon, shrimp po-boys and gumbo.