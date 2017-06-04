New low-key sushi joint in Waveland already a favorite among locals

Sushilicious & Thai has not even made a Facebook page yet. But Facebook has already picked up on the business and created an unofficial page for the sushi spot, and locals who have tried their Asian fare have been busy leaving five-star reviews.
The new restaurant opened Friday in an unassuming strip mall in Waveland. And it has been pretty steady with customers who are trying a variety of menu items, including sushi, hibachi, pad Thai and curry.
“Ordered the spicy tuna and Philadelphia roll, I was very happy with the quality and price. Will be back for sure!!” Roger Lacoste posted with a five-star review.
Others who left five-star ratings loved the chicken and steak hibachi, and one woman had great things to say about the curry.
Owner Susan Sayavong has been serving her egg rolls and fried rice at the Hancock County Farmers Market, and she’ll continue to be a vendor every Saturday, according to the BSL Shoofly.
View the Sushilicious & Thai menu on Lisa Monti’s blog.
Sushilicious in located on U.S. 90 in Waveland, across the highway from McDonald’s
