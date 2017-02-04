Drago’s seafood restaurant patriarch dies at 94

A major name in the world of New Orleans seafood has died.
The Advocate reports that Drago Cvitanovich died Saturday at his home in New Orleans. He was 94.
Cvitanovich, who came to the US from Croatia, opened Drago’s Seafood Restaurant with his wife, Klara, in 1969. Cvitanovich officially retired from the restaurant a few years ago, but he visited Drago’s often until his death. The business is now operated by his son, Tommy Cvitanovich.
The family posted the following to Drago’s Facebook page Saturday morning.
Drago’s is know for its charbroiled oysters. It was the basis of a limited edition flavor of Zapp’s Potato Chips called Drago’s Roasted Garlic Kettle Chips. The chips were released in the summer of 2016.
It has three locations — New Orleans, Metairie and Jackson, Mississippi.
