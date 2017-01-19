Got a good seafood recipe? Let DMR know

If you have a favorite recipe that stars seafood, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources can’t wait to hear from you.
The DMR has announced its seafood recipe contest is now open, and winning recipes will be included in the updated edition of the Mississippi Seafood Cookbook.
In the past, the DMR had three separate booklets — one featuring shrimp recipes, one for crab dishes and one for oysters, which eventually were compiled into one book, DMR Public Affairs Director Melissa Scallan said.
“We’ve had those recipes in the book for a while, and we know our Coast residents have some very good recipes they would like to share with us,” she said.
Submitted recipes, Scallan said, must be original and incorporate some type of Gulf seafood, which includes shrimp, crab, oysters and finfish. Recipes should be either appetizers, soups, side dishes or main dishes.
“We also would love to know the story behind a recipe,” she said. “If you have a recipe that’s been handed down in your family, or if it’s one you serve, say, every Thanksgiving, Christmas or other holiday, be sure to include that story.”
Don’t let your recipe simmer on the back burner, though. The deadline is Feb. 24.
Email entries to Charmaine.Schmermund@dmr.ms.gov by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, along with the name, phone number and, if relevant, a story that relates to the recipe. A photo of the finished dish may also be submitted.
All entries may be used in other promotions, Scallan said, with credit given to the person who submitted the recipe.
Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1
