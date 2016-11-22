No jive turkey: Spotify’s timer supplies music as your bird roasts

Bet your windup kitchen timer can’t do this!
Spotify has once again rolled out its Turkey Timer, which combines fun and function, for Thanksgiving. The music streaming service touts the Turkey Timer as one that “whips up playlists for as long as your bird is in the oven.”
We’ve based our calculation on USDA’s own roasting timetable. But please take care — baste, check and check again. No matter how hot the music, an undercooked turkey will kill the party.
Spotify
Here’s how it works: You input the weight of your turkey, select stuffed or unstuffed, and choose among six genres of music, including Americana (”The ultimate soundtrack for a truly American holiday”), Family Time (”Grandma and the nephew are in the kitchen, and they’re both saying “turn it up”), Feeling Thankful (“From thank you for being a friend to thank you for the music”), Club Kitchen (“Songs that’ll make you dance up an appetite”), Freshly Baked (“New jams hot and fresh off the charts”) or Golden Oldies (“A classic recipe of hits like Mom used to listen to”).
The music plays as your bird goes golden. Once time is up, Spotify will send out that familiar “ding” to interrupt your dance moves or singalong.
To use the Turkey Timer, go to http://thanksgiving.withspotify.com/
Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1
