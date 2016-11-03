Sorry, PBJ, BLT, grilled cheese — here’s what’s more popular

Sorry, PB&J, BLT and grilled cheese. You didn’t make the top of the list of the most popular sandwiches in the nation.
Turkey and ham did, and the majority of consumers who ate a sandwich in the past two weeks ate one of those sandwiches cold at home.
Dataessential, a research firm, surveyed thousands of consumers nationwide to find out the most popular sandwiches, according to Business Insider. The survey lists the top 30 sandwiches, hamburgers excluded.
The survey coincided with National Sandwich Day on Thursday.
Chicken sandwiches ranked third, with most eaten away from home and cold. Sub sandwiches ranked fourth, eaten away from home and hot.
But the PB&J, BLT and grilled cheese did rank in the top 10.
Gulf Coast and Southern staples didn’t rank nearly as well.
Po-boys ranked 27th.
Perhaps to the dismay of some Southerners, a couple of simple delicacies did not make the list: A luscious tomato sandwich, lightly salted and peppered and on bread slathered with mayonnaise. And a banana sandwich smeared with mayo, peanut butter or both.
So what’s your favorite?
