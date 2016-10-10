It’s no surprise this doughnut shop was named best in Mississippi

The proof is in the (empty) sticky box.
BuzzFeed asked Yelp to name the most popular doughnut shop in each state, and it should be no surprise to South Mississippians that Yelp named The Tatonut Donut Shop as the best place to get glazed pastry goodness in the state.
Yelp used an algorithm that grouped the number of reviews plus the star rating for every doughnut business visible on the site, BuzzFeed said.
Tatonut is a staple on Goverment Street in Ocean Springs, and it’s been around for decades. The doughnut recipe is a hit among locals and visitors alike, and they often sell out of their most popular varieties early in the day.
The shop closes at 5 p.m.
Not in the area but want to try them? Not to worry — they’ve been known to ship a dozen or two.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @Journalism_J
Comments