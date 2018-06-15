8 days a week

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for publication in Friday’s Marquee entertainment guide is 9 a.m. the PREVIOUS Friday.
Friday
Castanets & Maracas Summer Reading Program
East Hancock County Library, 4545 Shepherd Square, Diamondhead. Each day we will be making different instruments with simple materials. At this program, we will be making castanets and maracas. 228-255-4800. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30-11:30 a.m.
Rubber Ducky: Summer Reading Program
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave., Waveland. The theme for this week is Hoot, Hiss and Howl: Songs about Animals at each branch during the week 228-467-9240. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30-11:30 a.m.
New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame Golf Tournament
Beau Rivage Resort & Casino — Fallen Oak Golf Course, 24400 MS-15, Saucier. $1,000 per foursome. Tournament is open to four-member teams; each team will receive one additional player from a pool of New Orleans Saints Hall of Famers, current New Orleans Saints players/coaches and current New Orleans Pelicans players/coaches. To enter, call Main Street Biloxi at 228-435-6370, or email kmiller@biloxi.ms.us or lrosetti@biloxi.ms.us. Food and beverages included. Prizes awarded to top three teams. biloxi.ms.us
11 a.m.
New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame Day
MGM Park, 145 Caillavet St., Biloxi. free/$9. The city’s annual Saints Hall of Fame Day features a variety of events including a golf tournament, a free football clinic for kids and parents, and Saints Day with the Shuckers at MGM Park. Members of the New Orleans Pelicans are also scheduled to participate. 228-233-3465. www.saintshalloffame.com/upcoming-events
11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Enlightening Details About Fireflies
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Hwy. 603, Kiln. Learn about fireflies and why we need them. Find out how they help with cancer research and food safety. Barbara Huet is the speaker. 228-255-1724. www.hancocklibraries.info
2-3 p.m.
Harrison County Senior Pickleball
Lobouy Hurricane Shelter, 9509 Lobouy Rd., Pass Christian. Free. Monday-Wednesday and Friday. Great exercise for seniors.
2-5 p.m.
Just Dance: Teen Summer Reading Program
East Hancock County Library, 4545 Shepherd Square, Diamondhead. Free. Dress comfortably for this Just Dance Tournament with snacks and prizes. 228-255-4800. www.hancocklibraries.info
3-4 p.m.
South Mississippi Summer Fair
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Admission: $5 per adult on Friday-Saturday; always free for children under 12; free to all Sunday-Thursday. The fair is a family-friendly, jam-packed affordable annual event on the Coliseum grounds. It offers rides, live music, shows, contests and entertainment. 228-594-3700. www.mscoastcoliseum.com
5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday-Sunday through June 17
Reception for ‘Tougaloo College Art Collections’ & ‘Rodrigue’s Blue Dog: Discovering Late Works on Canvas and Metal’
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Light refreshments provided. “Access” opens on May 29, on view through Aug. 11; “Rodrigue’s Blue Dog” opens June 12, on view through Aug. 18. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
5-7 p.m.
Cinema by the Shore 2018 - ‘Cars 3’
Jones Park, Jones Park Dr., Gulfport. Free. Family friendly event: Join us for a screening of “Cars 3.” Pre-activities start at 6:30 p.m. and the movie starts at dusk.
6:30 p.m.
The Mary C Lecture Series: Finding Ishee
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $5 Suggested Donation. Dr. Donald Del Cid will give a presentation, “In Search of Mr. Carol B. Ishee and his Mississippi Houses.” Members of the public who may have knowledge of the subject are encouraged to attend and furnish Dr. Del Cid with new information 228-818-2878. https://www.themaryc.org/copy-of-nature-of-things
6:30-8 p.m.
Mississippi Braves at Biloxi Shuckers
MGM Park, 145 Caillavet St., Biloxi. $7-$50. The Mississippi Braves take on the Biloxi Shuckers in this minor league matchup. 228-233-3465 or ticketmaster.com
6:35 p.m.
Lowry Hamner
Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. Former Mercury Records singer/songwriter performs roots, blues and original music. 228-867-2010.
7-10 p.m.
Scout Sprouts Garden Camp
34th Street Wholistic Gardens and Education Center, 808 34th Street, Gulfport. Free. Our FoodCorps Scout Sprouts program will offer hands-on, skill based activities around growing, preparing, and eating healthy food! If you would like your child to participate, please fill out the form on our Facebook page. www.facebook.com/34thStWholisticGardersGulfport/
8 a.m.-6 p.m.
The Brewery Comedy Tour Returns to Lazy Magnolia
Lazy Magnolia Brewery, 7030 Roscoe Turner Rd., Kiln. 228-467-2727. https://www.universe.com/events/the-brewery-comedy-tour-returns-to-lazy-magnolia-tickets-kiln-DXYTH3
8 p.m.
Two-day Book & White Elephant Sale
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. Many items are like new, including books, DVDs, audio books and more. Proceeds will go toward projects about the library and special programs. 228-392-3250. www.jgrls.org
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Saturday
Public Program: Water/WaysTalk
Pascagoula River Audubon Center, 5107 Arthur St., Moss Point. Free to members. Non-members: $8/adult. $6/senior/military. Dr. Jim Guisen will give a presentation about the traveling Smithsonian Water/Ways project. He will focus on the history, culture, and environmental issues with waterways in Mississippi. 228-475-0825. pascagoulariver.audubon.org/
1-2:30 p.m.
Plastic Bag Recycling: Making Mats for the Homeless
Pascagoula River Audubon Center, 5107 Arthur St., Moss Point. Free to members; $8/adult non member. $6 military/senior non-member. Learn how to help keep plastic bags out the landfill while helping people in need. Holly Cypret of the Emerald Coast Bag Ladies will show you how to process and turn grocery bags into mats for the homeless. 228-475-0825. pascagoulariver.audubon.org/
1-3 p.m.
Gallery Talk with Wendy Rodrigue
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Wendy Rodrigue, wife of Blue Dog artist George Rodrigue, has managed the Rodrigue galleries nationwide for 27 years. She will not only talk about her husband’s art and life but also read from a book she wrote, “The Other Side of the Painting.” Her presentation coincides with the Rodrigue exhibition, “Blue Dog: Discovering Late Works on Canvas and Metal,” on view at the museum through Aug. 18. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
1-3 p.m.
Computer Tutor
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Free. Have computer-related questions? The Computer Tutor will begin June 2, and include June 16, and 30. Each person is allotted 30 minutes. Sign up at the Customer Service Desk. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
1-4 p.m.
Outdoor Craft Market
Beach Blvd. Market, 1000 33rd Ave., Gulfport. No admission charge. Includes jewelry and other accessories, ceramics, home goods, home-grown and home-made food and more. Market runs every Saturday through Dec. 22, weather permitting. 228-596-2496. https://www.facebook.com/BeachBlvdMarket
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Showcase Saturdays
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Meet exhibiting artists, view demonstrations, and check out new merchandise in our Museum Store. 228-374-5547. www.georgeohr.org
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Mudslingers: Try Your Skills at the Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25. See if clay is your new hobby. We will help you create two pots to keep, and they will be glazed and ready to pick up two weeks from class date. Wear clothes you can get dirty. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org/classes
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Family Movie
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave., Ocean Springs. Free. The movie will be a new animated tale of a young boy who finds an old family member’s guitar and becomes a musician. This film is rated PG. Light refreshments and popcorn will be provided by the Friends of the Ocean Springs Library. Those attending may bring their own snacks, folding chairs or blankets. 228-875-1193. www.jgrls.org
2 p.m.
Kids Pottery Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $45. Children can throw pots on our pottery wheels and get messy with clay! We will help your little ones create two pots to keep, and they will be glazed and ready to pick up two weeks from class date. We can ship their pottery if you live out of town! Have your kids wear clothes they can get dirty! Limit: 5 students per session. 228-374-5547. https://www.georgeohr.org/product/kids-pottery-wheel-saturday-february-24-200-400/
2-4 p.m.
Belly Dancing for Adults
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Highway 57, Vancleave. Free. Instructor Lisa Vega will demonstrate a classic dance that anyone can learn. Call to register - 228-826-5857. www.jgrls.org
3 p.m.
Nick Mattina & The Checkmates
Biloxi Elks Lodge 606, 1178 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $5 Adm. Live music.
6-10 p.m.
Date Night on the Pottery Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25. In this couples’ class, instructors will help you create two bowls to keep. Work is ready to pick up in about two weeks. Wear clothes you can get dirty. Snacks and drinks are welcome. 228-374-5547. www.georgeohr.org/product/date-night-on-the-pottery-wheel-friday-april-13/
6-8 p.m.
Saturday Dinner Dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Rd., Gulfport. $6 dinner, $10 dance. The $6 dinner buffet is available from 7-8 p.m.; $10 casual dress ballroom dancing from 8-10 p.m. 228-324-3730. Amour Danzar Events@gmail.com
7-10 p.m.
Spring Grow Box Sign-Up
34th Street Wholistic Gardens and Education Center, 808 34th Street, Gulfport. $25. Sign up now for spring grow boxes, free seeds and planting instructions. We have lots of boxes. Groups,companies and volunteers are welcome to participate. Taste the difference: grow your own. email: 34thst.wholisticsgardens@gmail.com. 34thstreetgardens.com
8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Viking Knit Class
Gallery 782, 773 Jackson Ave., Biloxi. $30. Viking knit is a wire weaving process used to make beautiful bracelets, necklaces and earrings. A local jewelery maker will teach a class in this technique at the gallery. Participants will make a bracelet or necklace. All supplies and tools will be provided. 228-436-7782.
9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Monday
Pastel for 7-11
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $215; members - $165. Students will learn to use the color wheel and other techniques to make beautiful pastel art. They can work on their favorite cartoon characters or bring in things they would like to like to draw. All supplies and materials are provided. Instructor: Debra Baldinger. Meets afternoons from June 18-22. 228-818-2878. https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?class=mcocc
1-4 p.m. through June 22
Realism Challenge for Teens
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $195; members - $145. Using a series of small objects, teens will learn to use pencil, colored pencil, and paint to learn to render objects realistically. This class is perfect for beginners. Instructor: Carmen Lugo Age. Meets afternoons from June 18-22. 228-818-2878. https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?class=mcocc
1-4 p.m. through June 22
Bakeshop Basics
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $245; members: $195. Campers will prepare both sweet and savory treats. Baking essentials taught will include kitchen safety and sanitation, reading recipes, mise en place, measuring ingredients, mixing ingredients, and techniques. Meets every afternoon from June 18-22. At 4 p.m. on Friday, each baker will host an afternoon tea for two guests. 228-818-2878. https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?class=mcocc
1:30-4:30 p.m.
Music Around the World: Summer Reading Program
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave., Waveland. Listen to and learn about music and instruments from countries around the world. 228-467-9240. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30-11:30 a.m.
Rock Your Pot craft event
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Learn to use decoupage for decorating flower pots around the house. Supplies provided. Register by calling 228-392-3250. 228-392-3250. www.jgrls.org
5:30 p.m.
Mini Terrarium Craft for Adults
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St., Pascagoula. no charge. For more information, call 228-769-3060. 228-769-3060. www.jgrls.org
6 p.m.
South Mississippi Ballroom Dance-Urban Style
Randolph Center, 315 Clark Ave., Pass Christian. Free. A volunteer instructor teaches the basics of Urban or “Detroit Style” ballroom dance. No experience is required and you don’t have to bring a partner. Wear comfortable shoes.
6-8 p.m.
Sea-n-Sail Adventure Camp 2018
Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum, 115 First St., Biloxi. $200 per week. These week-long day camps are designed to bring about a greater awareness of The Mississippi Gulf Coast’s original history and maritime heritage through a variety of fun and educational activities. Six sessions are scheduled for summer 2018. Campers are divided into two age groups. Each camp session runs Monday through Friday. Register at maritimemuseum.org/new/sea-n-sail-adventure-camp/ 228-435-6320. maritimemuseum.org/new/sea-n-sail-adventure-camp/
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Jr. Chef Camp
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $260; members, $210. Send your up and coming culinary star to Jr. Chef Camp, where they will spend each day with Chef Robin Pate chopping and dicing, kneading and baking and more. Meets June 18-22. 228-818-2878. https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?class=mcocc
9 a.m.-1 p.m. through June 22
Painting for Children
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $195; members, $145. Children will learn about the lives of famous artists and prominent art movements, and create works inspired by their art. Meets mornings from June 18-22. 228-818-2878. https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?class=mcocc
9 a.m.-12 p.m. through June 22
Grace Lutheran & Long Beach Presbyterian Churches VBS
Grace Lutheran Church, 19221 Pineville Rd., Long Beach. Free. Grace Lutheran and Long Beach Presbyterian churches will combine resources to present a Vacation Bible School week with the theme “Seven Days of Creation.” To register, call 228-864-4248 or send an email to gracelutheran4248@gmail.com. Include child’s name, address, and name of parent/guardian. We will also register at the door on June 18. 228-864-4248.
9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Sew Happy Kids Can Sew Camp
Sew Happy, 7198 Beatline Rd., Long Beach. $350. Sew Happy’s second annual sewing camp meets daily from June 18-22. Campers will learn how to control and maintain a sewing machine. All materials provided for five beginner projects, along with lunch and an afternoon snack. Each camper will take home a new Eversewn sewing machine and starter kit to keep. Register online. 228-206-6509. https://www.sewhappyonline.com/event/2018-kids-can-sew-camp/
9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Tuesday
Necessary Conversations
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Hwy. 603, Kiln. Come ask questions and learn about estate planning, financial planning and funeral pre-planning 228-255-1724. www.hancocklibraries.info
10-11:30 a.m., 6-7:30 p.m.
Beaded Jewelry Making Class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members, $25 per class; nonmembers, $35. Learn techniques to design and create jewelry using Swarovski and Czech crystals, glass, wood, ceramic beads, natural stones, cultured pearls, sterling silver and pewter charms, pendants, etc. Students will create necklaces, earrings and bracelets and take them home at the end of each class. All tools and supplies are provided and included in the fee. Instructor: Shirley Cahela. Registration deadline is one week prior to class. 228-818-2878. https://www.themaryc.org/copy-of-shirley-cahela
10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Kelly & Robert Music for Children
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Highway 57, Vancleave. Free. Music, games and more will get children ready to read and sing. Call the library for more information. www.jgrls.org
2 p.m.
Financial Fitness Rocks!
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. The second in a series of “Libraries Rock!” programs for middle school youth will be led by Daniel Walton of Smart Money. Advance registration is required. Call 228-452-4596 to register. 228-452-4596. harrison.lib.ms.us
2-3:30 p.m.
Rock Solid Pictures Craft
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St., Moss Point. Free. Transfer photos to stone surfaces. Bring a magazine image or photo with you. To register, call 228-475-7462. www.jgrls.org
4:30 p.m.
Biloxi Community Market
Biloxi Farmers’ Market — Charles R. Hegwood Community Market, 949 W. Howard Ave., Biloxi. Year-round community market. Produce, baked goods, jams, jellies, honey, bath and body products, crafts. Festivals several times a year. Held on Tuesdays and Thursdays year round, under the I-110 bridge at Howard Avenue in Biloxi. 724-320-4817.
6 a.m.-4 p.m.
Bike Biloxi
Biloxi Visitors Center, 1050 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Bike Biloxi is a leisurely (10-12 mph) monthly bike ride in Downtown Biloxi every third Tuesday of the month. This month we will end the ride at Southport Line for discount drinks and appetizers. Bring lights for the ride.
6-8 p.m.
Organic Gardening
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. County Agent Christian Stephenson will discuss the hows and whys of organic gardening. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Magical Marionettes Mini Day Camp
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $140; members, $90. Campers will use plastic bags to make the base of our marionettes, & polymer clay to add character & facial features to them. Meets every morning from June 19-21. 228-818-2878. https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?class=mcocc
9 a.m.-12 p.m. through June 21
Wednesday
Knitting Sessions
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. A volunteer is offering to give open knitting lessons on Wednesdays. We have knitting needles and yarn for those who don’t have the supplies. Everyone of all skill levels is welcome. Details: 228-452-4596 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com. 228-452-4596.
1-3 p.m.
Getting Organized
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave., Waveland. Ready to tackle your clutter? Let Melissa Brauen, professional organizer, teach you how to win the battle of too much stuff with easy tips and strategies you can use in any room in the house. 228-467-9240. www.hancocklibraries.info
1:30-2:30 p.m.
Live with Kelly & Robert for Children
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane, Gautier. no charge. Music, games and more will get children ready to read and sing. Call the library for more information. www.jgrls.org
10 a.m.
Dogs Rock!
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Fun, care and safety of being around and loving dogs will be talked about. 228-452-4596. harrison.lib.ms.us
10:30-11:30 a.m.
Social Media Privacy Basics
East Hancock County Library, 4545 Shepherd Square, Diamondhead. Free. In this course we will discuss how to access and change your privacy settings to best fit what you want from your social media accounts. You can choose who sees what. Personal devices welcome. Registration required. Call 228-255-4800 or sign up at Customer Service Desk. 228-255-4800. www.hancocklibraries.info/digital-literacy-classes
10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
Garden Program: Care for Coastal Plants
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Christian Stephenson, Hancock County Extension agent, will address challenges specific to gardens in our coastal environment. Topics to be covered include developing healthy soil, concerns regarding saltwater, and plants well adapted to the Mississippi Coast. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
2-3:30 p.m.
School of Rock: Teen Summer Reading
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Jack Black starts a band with a class he is substitute teaching. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
2-4 p.m.
Game On! Wednesdays
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Spend time playing board and video games in the Game Room. The challenge starts every Wednesday at 2 p.m. 228-452-4596. harrison.lib.ms.us
2-4 p.m.
Lymphedema Risk Awareness Meeting
Singing River Health System Neuroscience Center, 3603 Bienville Boulevard, Ocean Springs. Free. Free educational sessions for cancer patients to understand signs, symptoms and treatments for Lymphedema following surgery or radiation therapy. 228-818-9620. https://www.singingriverhealthsystem.com/services/cancer/support-groups/
4-4:45 p.m.
Pascagoula Library Friends Host Reception for New Branch Manager
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St., Pascagoula. Free. Library patrons are invited to meet Angela Stewart, the library’s new manager, at an afternoon reception in the atrium. Angela was previously branch manager of the Gautier Public Library. She has a master’s degree in Library and Information Science from USM. 228-769-3060. www.jgrls.org
45:30 p.m.
Your Adoption Plan: Seminar On The Adoption Process in MS
Seymour Law Firm, 14507 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Have you ever considered adopting? At this seminar learn the ins and outs of adopting in Mississippi. Jonathan Barlow and Tina Seymour Demoran, both members of the law firm, will lead the session. Register in advance. 228-669-4004. www.eventbrite.com/e/your-adoption-plan-free-seminar-on-the-adoption-process-in-ms-tickets-45345461496
5:30-6:30 p.m.
Bienville Toastmasters
The Innovation Center Biloxi, 1636 Popp’s Ferry Rd., Biloxi. $45 every six months for Toastmasters membership. Bienville Toastmasters meets every Wednesday. Learn presentation (public speaking) and leadership skills. 228-392-9741.
6-7:30 p.m.
Dale Brown Sports Academy 10th Annual Boys & Girls Basketball Camp
N E Taconi Elementary School, 711 Magnolia Ave., Ocean Springs. $100. Meets daily June 20 through 23. 228-875-4367. www.facebook.com/events/1617806331637021/
8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Open Mic with Mike
The Celtic Irish Pub, 4901 Chicot St., Pascagoula. Free!. One of the Gulf Coast’s hottest Open Mics features the best of local songwriters. 228-938-6800.
8-11:30 p.m.
Speed Networking
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Rhea Charlene, Professional Expert Consulting Services, will lead a session of “Speed Networking: Business to Business” in the library meeting room. It is open to business professionals. Reserve a spot at www.eventbrite.com/e/speed-networking-tickets-45539942193, or register on the PCS Facebook page @PCSBiloxi. Coffee and refreshments will be served. 228-392-3250. www.jgrls.org
9-11 a.m.
Thursday
Kelly & Robert Music for Children
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St., Moss Point. Free. Music, games and more will get children ready to read and sing. Call the library for more information. www.jgrls.org
10 a.m.
Community Resource Fair
Edgewater Mall, 2600 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Learn about free and low-cost resources available in South Mississippi. Disability Connection’s resource fair will feature roughly 80 nonprofit organizations, government agencies, and businesses. It is especially geared to help people with disabilities, veterans, seniors, and families, but there will be information for everyone. 228-388-4636. www.disabilityconnection.org
10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Parkinson’s Fitness Class
Mississippi Gulf Coast YMCA, 1810 Government St., Ocean Springs. $20 per month; members - free. The Parkinson’s Fitness Class is an ongoing class at the Blossman Family YMCA in Ocean Springs. 228-875-5050.
2-2:45 p.m.
Fairy & Troll Doors Youth Art Class
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. The class, aimed at ages 12 to 18, will be taught by the artist Micky Arnold. Registration is required. Call 228-452-4596 to register. 228-452-4596. harrison.lib.ms.us
2-4 p.m.
Birds & Brews: Summer Solstice
Pascagoula River Audubon Center, 5107 Arthur St., Moss Point. $15; members, $12. Spend the longest evening of the year with us and enjoy beer, wine, snacks and activities. The evening’s trivia game theme will be wildlife. We will also lead a hike for night sounds, build a campfire and make s’mores. 228-475-0825. pascagoulariver.audubon.org/
4-7 p.m.
Libraries Rock: Rock Painting for Adults
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Highway 57, Vancleave. Free. Parents and children may attend. Call the library for more information. www.jgrls.org
5 p.m.
Sip & Paint Party for Adults
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane, Gautier. Free. Sign up at the library or call 228-497-4531. www.jgrls.org
5 p.m.
Katherine Clark Signs “My Exaggerated Life: Pat Conroy”
Pass Books & Cat Island Coffeehouse, 300 E. Scenic Dr, Pass Christian. Katherine Clark signs her biography of the novelist Pat Conroy. 228-222-4827. passbooksonline.com
5:30-7 p.m.
Chair Yoga Summer Program
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave., Ocean Springs. Free. River Rock Yoga instructor Moira Anderson will offer Chair Yoga for adults. Chair Yoga is practiced sitting in a chair, or using a chair for support whiele standing. One of the gentlest forms available, it is a way to achieve physical and mental fitness. This class is designed for all ages and abilities. 228-875-1193. www.jgrls.org/events/events.html
6 p.m.
Waveland Book Club
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave., Waveland. They will be discussing Jessmyn Ward’s book “Sing, Unburied, Sing.” 228-467-9240. www.hancocklibraries.info
6 p.m.-7 p.m.
WIings Performing Arts: Disney’s Alice in Wonderland Jr.
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $10. Alice’s journey begins innocently enough as she chases the White Rabbit. Her adventures become increasingly strange as she races the Dodo Bird, gets tied up with Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, raps with a bubble-blowing Caterpillar and beats the Queen of Hearts at her own game. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
6-8 p.m.
Argentine Tango Lessons
Argentine Tango, 632 Howard Ave., Biloxi. $10. Lessons with Tango Kim. 228-332-0291.
7-8:30 p.m.
4th Annual Senior Summer Barbecue and MAC Mile
Barksdale Pavilion in Jones Park, 1177 20th Ave., Gulfport. Free to seniors and vendors. This free summer barbecue for seniors (55 and up) starts in the morning with the Mississippi Access to Care “MAC Mile” walk along the paved park path at 9 a.m. (registration begins at 8) and is followed by lunch at 11. Entertainment will include a DJ, community vendors, dancing, door prizes and more. No registration required.
9:30 a.m.
Friday
Johnnie Bernhard Signs Her Latest Novel, ‘How We Came To Be’
Pass Books & Cat Island Coffeehouse, 300 E. Scenic Dr, Pass Christian. No admission charge. Biloxi’s Johnnie Bernhard signs her newest novel, “How We Came To Be,” at the book’s launch. 228-222-4827. www.passbooksonline.com
5:30-7 p.m.
Dave Jones, Jazz Sax
Diamondhead Country Club, 7600 Country Club Circle, Diamondhead. Free. Dave Jones plays dinner jazz classics every other Friday night by Cole Porter, AC Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others. The restaurant is open to the public. 228-255-2918. davesjazz.com
6-8 p.m.
Scrapin the Coast
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $15 at the door. Scrapin the Coast is the largest car, truck and bike show in the South. 228-594-3700. www.scrapinthecoast.com
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Love Letters
Biloxi Little Theatre, 220 Lee St., Biloxi. $18 General/$15 Student/Sr/Military. A.R. Gurney’s funny, emotional portrait of the rebellious Melissa Gardner and straight-as-an-arrow Andrew Makepeace Ladd III from 1989 features two childhood friends born to wealth and position, whose lifelong correspondence begins with birthday party thank you notes and summer camp postcards. Romantically attached, they continue to exchange letters through boarding school and college years, as well as each other’s separate marriages and careers — a half century. 228-432-8543. 4blt.org
8-10 p.m.
