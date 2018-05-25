8 Days a Week

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for publication in Friday’s Marquee entertainment guide is 9 a.m. the PREVIOUS Friday.
Friday
Memorial Day Blowout
Gulfport Dragway, 17085 Racetrack Road, Gulfport. Cost is $40 per person, $20 for Sunday. Details: 228-392-8281. This 36th annual event offers 100-plus acres of free camping, food vendors, merchants selling motorcycle gear. Events include drag racing, bike show, barrel racing, plank race, portlet drags, weenie bite contest, twerking contest, bikini contest and wet T-shirt contest. Benefits local charities.
8 a.m. through May 28
Digital Literacy: Social Media Overview
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Andy Collins of the Mississippi State Extension Service discuss Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, Facebook, Snapchat and more, and how to use them to stay connected. To reserve a spot in the class, call the library at 228-452-4596 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com.
1-3 p.m.
Craft Club
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Bring a crafting project and meet other crafters. Led by Alicia Nance of Creative Crafts by Hand, meeting is open and unstructured. Held every Tuesday and Friday, except for holidays. Open to adults age 17 and up. Bring tools, materials and supplies. 228-392-3250.
10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Harrison County Senior Pickleball
Lobouy Hurricane Shelter, 9509 Lobouy Rd., Pass Christian. Free. Monday-Wednesday and Friday. Great exercise for seniors.
2-5 p.m.
Free Friday Nights
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. free admission. A great time to “treat” friends and family members to a night at the museum. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
5-8 p.m.
Dave Jones, Jazz Sax
Diamondhead Country Club, 7600 Country Club Circle, Diamondhead. Free. Dave Jones plays dinner jazz classics every other Friday night by Cole Porter, AC Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others. The restaurant is open to the public. 228-255-2918. davesjazz.com
6-8 p.m.
Lowry Hamner
Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. Former Mercury Records singer/songwriter performs roots, blues, and original music. 228-867-2010.
7-10 p.m.
Gautier High School Graduation
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. 228-594-3700.
7-9 p.m.
When Lighting the Voids
Center Stage Theatre, 2670 Rue Palafox, Biloxi. Free. This deconstructed mystery explores the catastrophic explosion at an Escatawa shipyard. Constructed from actual interviews from many involved with an actual incident. Each one-hour program will be followed by a community discussion. 228-388-6258. centerstagebiloxi.org
7:30 p.m.
Express Pilates
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free; donations accepted for instructional costs. Emphasis on alignment, developing strong core, improving coordination and balance. Wear comfortable clothes and flexible footwear. Information and to sign up: 228-452-4596 or passchristianlibrary@gmail.com. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
8:15-9 a.m.
More Computer Basics
East Hancock County Library, 4545 Shepherd Square, Diamondhead. Continuation of basics class. Demonstration of additional skills will be supplemented by hands-on practice. Bring your own laptop or use one of ours. Registration required. Call 228-255-4800 or sign up at the Customer Service Desk. www.hancocklibraries.info/digital-literacy-classes
9:30-11:30 a.m.
Saturday
Make a Ceramic Wall Flower
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25. Familes and individuals will make a ceramic flower arrangement, attach it to a plaque and glaze it. The finished piece will be available for pick-up two weeks later. Pre-registration required. 228-374-5547. www.georgeohr.org/classes
1-3 p.m.
Kids Pottery Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $45. Children can throw pots on our pottery wheels and get messy with clay! We will help your little ones create two pots to keep, and they will be glazed and ready to pick up in two weeks, can be shipped. Wear clothes that can get dirty! Limit: 5 students per session. 228-374-5547. https://www.georgeohr.org/product/kids-pottery-wheel-saturday-february-24-200-400/
1:30-3:30 p.m.
West Harrison High School Graduation
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. 228-594-3700.
10-11:30 a.m.
AARP Driving Course
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. $20; AARP members, $15. The AARP Smart Driver Safety Program is a classroom refresher that was designed to help older adults learn the effects of aging on driving and how to adjust driving techniques and qualify for an insurance discount. The program is open to drivers of any age. To register or to receive more information, call 228-669-1313. In the library meeting room. 228-392-3250.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Outdoor Craft Market
Beach Blvd. Market, 1000 33rd Ave., Gulfport. No admission charge. Includes jewelry and other accessories, ceramics, home goods, home-grown and home-made food and more. Market runs every Saturday through Dec. 22, weather permitting. 228-596-2496. https://www.facebook.com/BeachBlvdMarket
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Showcase Saturdays
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Meet exhibiting artists, view demonstrations, and check out new merchandise in our Museum Store. 228-374-5547. www.georgeohr.org
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Perk Up Saturdays at OOMA
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Fair Grinds Coffeehouse of New Orleans will sell a selection of fair trade coffee, teas, and assorted menu items during a series of “Perk Up Saturdays” at OOMA. 228-374-5547. www.georgeohr.org
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Mudslingers: Try Your Skills at the Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25. See if clay is your new hobby. We will help you create two pots to keep, and they will be glazed and ready to pick up two weeks from class date. Wear clothes you can get dirty. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org/classes
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Memorial Day Event
Diamondhead Country Club, 7600 Country Club Circle, Diamondhead. Free. The public is invited to a concert will begin at 10:50 a.m. and to the memorial service for the heroes who have preserved our freedom that will follow at 11. Afterwards, a buffet lunch will be available in the Club House. Call Pat Laird, 228-255-5017, for more information. 228-255-2918.
10:50 a.m.-12 p.m.
United States Submarine Veterans Inc. Tullibee Base of Mississippi monthly meeting
Biloxi Yacht Club, 408 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Monthly meeting of Tullibee Base of Mississippi.
11 a.m.
D’Iberville High School Graduation
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. 228-594-3700.
2-3:30 p.m.
SouthWind
Biloxi Elks Lodge 606, 1178 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. No cover charge for members. $5 per non-members. Live music of the ’50s, rock ’n’ roll, country, swamp pop, Motown and Latin.
6-10 p.m.
Harrison Central High School Graduation
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. 228-594-3700.
6-8:30 p.m.
Sounds by the Sea - Harrison County
Jones Park, Jones Park Dr., Gulfport. Free. Sounds by the Sea is a free concert for the Mississippi Gulf Coast community to salute our military men and women who have served and sacrificed for our country. The event’s pre-show will feature the Coast Big Band, follow with patriotic music played by the Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra and end with a fireworks display. www.gulfcoastsymphony.net
6-9 p.m.
Farmers Market
Moss Point Welcome Center, 5500 Main St., Moss Point. Fresh, healthy produce and a mix of crafts, baked goods, live plants and more. www.cityofmosspoint.org
7-11 a.m.
Saturday Dinner Dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Rd., Gulfport. $6 dinner, $10 dance. The $6 dinner buffet is available from 7 to 8 p.m.; $10 casual dress ballroom dancing from 8 to 10 p.m. 228-324-3730. Amour Danzar Events@gmail.com
7-8 p.m., 8-10 p.m.
Spring Grow Box Sign-Up
34th Street Wholistic Gardens and Education Center, 808 34th Street, Gulfport. $25. Sign up now for spring grow boxes, free seeds and planting instructions. We have lots of boxes. Groups,companies and volunteers are welcome to participate. 34thstreetgardens.com
8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Zumba Fitness
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St., Pascagoula. Free. Try this energizing blend of dance rhythms and exercise with Tajuana Glaude, certified Zumba instructor. Wear comfortable clothing. Registration is required; call 769-3060, ext. 1603.
9:30-11 a.m.
Sunday
Jazz in the Pass
War Memorial Park, Scenic Dr., Pass Christian. Free. This year’s Memorial Day Weekend Jazz in the Pass lineup includes The Dave Knorr Trio, Starz, 41st Army Band, Fremont Avenue Band and Phoenix. Food, drink and craft vendors will be on hand. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. 228-452-3315. passmainstreet.com/events/jazz-in-the-pass/
12-8 p.m.
Sounds by the Sea - Jackson County
Pascagoula Beach Park, 600 City Park St., Pascagoula. Free. Sounds by the Sea is a free concert for the Mississippi Gulf Coast community to salute our military men and women who have served and sacrificed for our country. The event’s pre-show performance will feature the Singing River Chorale, follow with patriotic music played by the Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra and end with a fireworks display. 228-938-2356. www.gulfcoastsymphony.net
7-9 p.m.
Monday
South Mississippi Ballroom Dance-Urban Style
Randolph Center, 315 Clark Ave., Pass Christian. Free. A volunteer instructor teaches the basics of Urban or “Detroit Style” ballroom dance. No experience is required and you don’t have to bring a partner. Wear comfortable shoes.
6-8 p.m.
Ballroom Dance Lessons
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St., Pascagoula. Free. Learn basic dance moves to the melodies of jazz, R&B, and upbeat classical music. Use dance styles of swing and ballroom. Sign up at the front desk or call the library. In the meeting room. 228-769-3060. www.jgrls.org
6:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Storytime: Trash Collectors
West Biloxi Library, 2047 Pass Road, Biloxi. Free. Pre-K Storytime includes songs, and activities designed to spark a love of reading. 228-388-1633.
10-11 a.m.
Beaded Jewelry Making Class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members, $25 per class; nonmembers, $35. Learn techniques to design and create jewelry using Swarovski and Czech crystals, glass, wood, ceramic beads, natural stones, cultured pearls, sterling silver and pewter charms, pendants, etc. Students will create necklaces, earrings and bracelets and take them home at the end of each class. All tools and supplies are provided and included in the fee. Instructor: Shirley Cahela. Registration deadline is one week prior to class. 228-818-2878. https://www.themaryc.org/copy-of-shirley-cahela
10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Access: Works from the Tougaloo College Art Collections, 1963 — 1967
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Joan Miro, Fritz Bultman, Robert Motherwell and Hans Hofmann are among many artists represented in the very first works of art donated to establish an art collection at Tougaloo College. They are on view at the Ohr-O’Keefe in “Access: Works from the Tougaloo College Art Collections. 1963-1967” through Aug. 11. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Summer Programs Kick-off Party
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Highway 57, Vancleave. Free. Enjoy activities like sidewalk chalk, bubbles, face-painting, music, refrehsments and a musical craft to go along with this summer’s library theme, “Libraries Rock!” Parents my register children for summer programs while at the library or call 826-5857. www.jgrls.org
2-4 p.m.
WordPress Users Group
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. Free. The group, led by two local web professionals — Sharon Eller, CSR Web Consulting, and Suzi Wilson, Gulf Coast Web Net — welcomes all levels from beginner to advanced. WordPress is an easy, powerful blogging and website content management system used by website developers and small-business owners, among others. To sign up, call 228-392-3250.
5-6:30 p.m.
Biloxi Community Market
Biloxi Farmers’ Market — Charles R. Hegwood Community Market, 949 W. Howard Ave., Biloxi. Year-round community market. Produce, baked goods, jams, jellies, honey, bath and body products, crafts. Festivals several times a year. Held on Tuesdays and Thursdays year round, under the I-110 bridge at Howard Avenue in Biloxi. 724-320-4817.
6 a.m.-4 p.m.
How To Make Sushi: Adult Class
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. $5 refundable registration deposit. Instructor Steve DeWitt will start the lesson with a brief talk on the history and cultural significance of sushi. All of the ingredients for the cooking lesson will be provided and class will be followed by a sampling session. A deposit is required in advance but will be returned to all registrants who attend. To reserve a spot, call 228-452-4596 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
6-8 p.m.
Mississippi Braves at Biloxi Shuckers
MGM Park, 145 Caillavet St., Biloxi. $7-$50. The Mississippi Braves take on the Biloxi Shuckers in this minor league matchup. 228-233-3465 or ticketmaster.com.
6:35 p.m.
Ocean Springs Democrats’ Breakfast Club
McElroy’s on the Bayou, 705 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs. Every Tuesday at 8 a.m. Details: 228-547-1844.
8-9 a.m.
Wednesday
Knitting Sessions
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. A volunteer is offering to give open knitting lessons on Wednesdays. We have knitting needles and yarn for those who don’t have the supplies. Everyone of all skill levels is welcome. Details: 228-452-4596 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com. 228-452-4596.
1-3 p.m.
Grownfolks Art: Watercolor Sunflowers
East Biloxi Library, 580 Howard Ave., Biloxi. Free. Grownfolks Art is a weekly program that explores different art techniques through guided projects. Our resident artist, Kelly Derouen, walks you through the steps to create your own masterpieces. No experience or talent is needed, and we provide all the supplies.
10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Internet Safety
Pearlington Public Library, 6096 First Ave., Pearlington. Learn how to browse the Internet safely and protect your private information by making strong passwords, browsing in incognito mode, and implementing parental controls. Registration required. Call 228-533-0755 or sign up at the Customer Service Desk. www.hancocklibraries.info/digital-literacy-classes
10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
Community Environmental and Health Forum and Luncheon
Isiah Fredericks Community Center, 3312 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Gulfport. Free. Learn about the HBCU-CBO Gulf Coast Equity Consortium, a five-year project that will bring together professors at historically black colleges and universities with community-based organizations in each of the Gulf Coast states. Their mission is to combine research and science literacy to address environmental and health inequities as well as vulnerability to climate change. 228-868-1268.
10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Yoga with Suzanne
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free; donations accepted for instructional costs. Gentle yoga classes. Wear comfortable clothes, bring exercise mat. Information and to sign up: 228-452-4596 or passchristianlibrary@gmail.com. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
12:30-1:30 p.m.
Family Sushi Class
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. $5 refundable deposit. Parents and children will learn how to make sushi. Register in advance by calling 228-452-4596. A deposit is required but will be returned to all registrants who attend the class. 228-452-4596. harrison.lib.ms.us
2 p.m.
Bienville Toastmasters
The Innovation Center Biloxi, 1636 Popp’s Ferry Rd., Biloxi. $45 every six months for Toastmasters membership. Bienville Toastmasters meets every Wednesday. Learn presentation (public speaking) and leadership skills. 228-392-9741.
6-7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Pre-K Storytime: Outback Walkabout
East Biloxi Library, 580 Howard Ave., Biloxi. Free. PreK Storytime includes songs and activities designed to spark a lifelong love of reading. While it is open to all ages, the recommended range is 2 to 5 years.
10 a.m.-11 p.m.
Teen Sushi Class
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. $5 refundable deposit required. Learn how to make your own sushi. Register in advance by calling 228-452-4596. A deposit fee is also required but will be returned to all registrants who attend the class. 228-452-4596. harrison.lib.ms.us
2-3 p.m.
Party Like a Rock Star
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St., Pascagoula. no charge. TParents and children alike are invited to create a pet rock to take home anytime during library hours. Register children and teens for summer programs and for door prizes. 228-769-3060. www.jgrls.org
2-4 p.m.
Elementary Storytime: Australian Adventure
East Biloxi Library, 580 Howard Ave., Biloxi. Free. Elementary Storytime includes activities and crafts designed to engage young readers.
4-5 p.m.
Broken Rainbow for Children
First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St., Gulfport. $30 for 10-week session. Broken Rainbow is a ten-week program for children who are having difficulty dealing with a divorce or death in their family. Call to register your child. The first three sessions are open to anyone, but no new participants will be accepted to the program after June 7. 228-863-0047. www.fumc-gulfport.org
7-8 p.m.
Argentine Tango Lessons
Argentine Tango, 632 Howard Ave., Biloxi. $10. Lessons with Tango Kim. 228-332-0291.
7-8:30 p.m.
Divorce Recovery Workshop
First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St., Gulfport. $30 for 10-week session. Divorce Recovery Workshop is a ten-week program helping people deal with divorce issues, and a caring support group for anyone going through a divorce or separation. Participants hear a speaker the first hour, with group discussion following. The first three sessions are open to anyone, but no new participants will be accepted to the workshop after June 7. 228-863-0047. www.fumc-gulfport.org
7-9 p.m.
Grief Recovery Workshop
First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St., Gulfport. $30 for 10-week session. The workshop is for anyone dealing with the emotional issues that follow the death of a loved one. In addition to hearing speakers, participants share experiences and discuss issues related to grief and loss. Meets Thursdays for 10 weeks. Anyone may attend any of the first three sessions, but no new participants will be accepted after June 7. 228-863-0047. www.fumc-gulfport.org
7-9 p.m.
Friday
First Fridays Downtown Biloxi
Almost Circle Gallery, 128 Rue Magnolia, Biloxi. Free. First Friday in the Downtown Biloxi’s Arts District off Rue Magnolia and Water Street. Galleries, shops and eateries offer treats, special deals. Free to the public; parking available next to Mary Mahoney’s and Magnolia Hotel. https://www.facebook.com/FFDowntownBiloxi/
5-8 p.m.
‘Salt, salt sea, & all for the love of thee’ Opening Reception
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free,donations welcomed. “Salt, salt sea, & all for the love of thee,” the title taken from a Scottish ballad, is a show of watercolors sailing through summer by an architect, an engineer, a man of sailboats. Voyaging is the key to this collection. On view in the Visual Arts Gallery through Sept. 1. 228-818-2878. https://www.themaryc.org/copy-of-duckett-gallery-1
5:307 p.m.
Donna’s Dance Recital: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. 228-594-3700. https://www.facebook.com/pg/donnadancedkg/events/?ref=page_internal
6-8 p.m.
Concert in the Courtyard with Gal Holiday & the Honky Tonk Revue
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Pass Christian Public Library will kick off the summer “Libraries Rock!” program with a concert in the courtyard at City Hall. Lead singer Gal Holiday is joined by a group of talented musicians in original rollicking foot-stompers and poignant Crescent City tributes — swing performed with a punk sensibility. Bring lawn chair or blanket, bug spray, fan, refreshments, friends, family, etc. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
7-9 p.m.
The Last Five Years
Center Stage Theatre, 2670 Rue Palafox, Biloxi. $15. The musical tells the powerful and intimate story of a couple, Cathy and Jamie, falling in and out of love over the course of a five-year relationship. 228-388-6258. centerstagebiloxi.org
7:30 p.m.
