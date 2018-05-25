Big Bertha’s is burger paradise in Pass Christian

If you get excited about a good burger, get ready to celebrate. Big Bertha’s House of Burgers in Pass Christian has only been open a few months, but already those that love this most American of sandwiches are giving it rave reviews.
The menu is pretty basic, seven possibilities for fries (including plain), seven sandwiches, six burgers and a few sides. Nothing jumps out at you yet. The restaurant is small, tucked up tight against the Chevron station. It’s clean, the kitchen is almost open and you can see most of what’s going on if you are standing in line, but your heart is going to go pitter-patter when you see the burgers coming out of the service window.
If you are lucky enough, as I was, and the first burger you see at Big Bertha’s is a double bacon cheese burger, the deal is done ($10.49 for the double and $1.29 for the bacon). And I mean double wow! The sight of that beauty took my breath away, and every burger, including the plain cheeseburger, I saw was burger perfection.
Think I am kidding? Check out the Bama Slama. Online several people called it the best burger they have ever had, that’s a pretty strong statement in this part of the world. This dream come true is regular six ounce, hand-formed burger, but topped with pulled pork, BBQ sauce and coleslaw. Has there ever been a more perfect Deep South combination of favorites?
All the burgers are priced for single patty, double and triple, so this beauty will set you back just $8.94, $10.49 or $12.99.
Bestsellers are the Philly Burger (hamburger, cheese steak, bell peppers, onions and Swiss cheese), the mushroom Swiss and, not surprisingly, the Bama Slama.
If you just aren’t in the mood for a burger, the breakfast sandwich ($8.99) comes highly recommended. It’s made with Patton’s hot sausage (Bogalusa, Louisiana), fried egg and American cheese. Your doctor may not like it, but it sure is a great way to start you day.
A word on the fries: they are hand-cut, and double-fried, the way the best fries always are. Cooked to be tender the first time, flash fried to be crisp when you order. If you are a fan of gooey-cheesy fries, then the way to go is the bacon cheese fries, BBQ pork and cheese, chili and cheese, the Philly cheese fries, or beef and cheese (all are just $7.99). It’s hard to imagine finishing one of Bertha’s burgers and a huge order of fries, but you have got to give it a try.
Next time you are in Pass Christian, give Bertha’s a try. It’s a burger paradise.
Big Bertha’s House of Burgers
Where: 102 East Beach Blvd, Pass Christian
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday
Phone: 228-452-7766
