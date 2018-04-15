Students’ creations featured in MGCCC exhibit, competition

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Jefferson Davis campus, is finishing its school year with its annual student art exhibition and competition. Awards will be given in the categories of design, drawing, painting, ceramics and computer art.
“This has been a fantastic school year,” said Cecily Cummings, the school’s 2-D arts instructor and gallery manager. “The students have been very productive, creative and hardworking, and the quality and variety of works in the exhibit are testaments to this.”
Among the students participating is Trinh Nguyen, a native of Vung Tau, Vietnam, who relocated to Biloxi in 2010.
Though she struggled with the language barrier and cultural differences upon her move, she used art to communicate with her friends and teachers. Her artistic ability has awarded Nguyen a few scholarships to continue her education.
Jovonne Carr of Gulfport has known from an early age that she would pursue a career in the arts. In addition to becoming a professional artist, she is interested in art administration and art education.
“My time at Jefferson Davis has also solidified my career and life decisions,” she said. “My family, friends and teachers have shown me the utmost support in my passion, which I greatly appreciate.”
Kededra Brown of Gulfport, a native of Jamaica, had only taken one art class in her senior year of high school before enrolling at Jeff Davis. Compared to her peers, she views herself as inexperienced, often referring to herself as “the worst art major ever.” Though, she is driven to produce pieces to the best of her ability.
Gillian Nguyen of Biloxi said her interest in art began at age 5 when she first watched Pokémon.
“My career goal is to successfully become a Manga artist and writer,” she said. “I am hoping to gain a good reputation and gather the attention of a few Manga-making companies once I release a few volumes.”
Ashlynn Stroud of Gulfport is striving to become a video-game concept artist for fantasy-related games.
She is inspired by Leonardo da Vinci and Wei Wang, a video-game artist from Blizzard Entertainment.
“Leonardo’s realism of the human figure, combined with Wei’s fantasy style and complex design, is a goal I wish to achieve one day in my artistic career, but I can only take one step at a time,” she said.
Cassandra Hankins of Biloxi is a marine science major with a focus in hydrographic science.
“I got into ceramics because I was afraid of ending up not getting to express myself with my major being so science based,” she said. “Most of my inspiration comes from video games, movies and music. Just things that make me happy.”
MGCCC student exhibit
On exhbit: Through April 26
Where: Art gallery at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College-Jeff Davis campus, 2226 Switzer Road, Gulfport. The gallery is in the fine arts building, building D.
Reception: Noon April 19. Free and open to the public.
Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday
Details: Cecily Cummings at cecily.cummings@mgccc.edu or 228-897-3909
