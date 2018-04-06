Their pottery is known around the world. You can help them celebrate 90 years of Coast art.

In 1927, Peter Anderson established Shearwater Pottery along the marshy water in Ocean Springs. Later, his two younger brothers, Walter and James, or "Mac," joined him, with no idea that their works would develop a worldwide following over the years.
On Saturday, Shearwater will celebrate its 90th anniversary with a party at the pottery, 102 Shearwater Drive, Ocean Springs. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., special commemorative items, including 90th anniversary and pre-Katrina pieces will be available. Drawings for unique pieces will be held at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and light music, drinks and a cake will add to the celebration during the event.
"And from 10 a.m. to noon, the workshop in the Annex will be open so our visitors can see pots being made," said Beth Ashley, Shearwater business manager and granddaughter of Peter Anderson. "Jimmy and Peter Wade (Anderson) will be making the pots, and Adele Lawton and Nancy Grace will be decorating. People usually don't get the chance to see them at work because that's during weekdays."
Commemorative pieces will include both underglaze wear and glazewear. Underglaze items include a 90th anniversary plate, figurines with "90s" hidden in their designs and vases. Glazewear will include 90th anniversary commemorative vases.
"And we'll have some surprise little kitties," Ashley said, referring to some of Shearwater's most popular figurines.
The event celebrates almost a century of Shearwater, but more importantly, Ashley said, it serves to recognize those who have kept the pottery in business over the years and helped in difficult times, such as after Hurricane Katrina.
"Shearwater Pottery wouldn't be Shearwater without our people," she said. "The party is for our customers and all they have done for us over the years. They always come through for us."
The party is a kick-off to a series of celebrations throughout the year, according to information from the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce-Main Street-Tourism Bureau, which is co-hosting the "Anniversary Celebration" along with Shearwater Pottery.
