Watch this Biloxi church's cross tell the story of Easter through lights

For the third year, Edgewater Christian Fellowship's large lighted cross will change colors to silently narrate the story of Easter.
The church on Mission Lane, and just off DeBuys Road in Biloxi, isn't visible from the street, so church members had a large white cross put on the property. It can be seen from the parking lot of the Walmart on Switzer Road in Biloxi. Through much of the year, it's a simple white cross. But for the Easter season, lights play a significant role.
"My son and I decided to put LED reflective lighting on the cross," church deacon Bill Tolar said in an interview in 2016. The lights tell the Crucifixion story.
"Right now, the lights are solid white. The Crucifixion was on Friday, so Friday night, the lights will change to red, symbolizing the blood He shed for us," Tolar said.
Saturday, the day after Good Friday, was a time of darkness following the death of Jesus on the cross, so the cross will be totally dark.
"He rose on Sunday, so on Sunday night for a week thereafter, the lights will be solid purple to signify royalty, for the King of Kings. After that, the lights will be white with red for the blood stains on His hands and feet when He shed His blood for mankind," Tolar said.
