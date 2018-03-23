Festivalgoers check out the booths at a past annual Spring Arts Festival in Ocean Springs.
Living

Learn about herbs, gardening at Springs Arts Festival

Sun Herald

March 23, 2018 05:21 AM

Ocean Springs

The Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce-Main Street-Tourism Bureau will host the Spring Arts Festival: Herb, Garden & Art from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday March 24, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 25 in downtown Ocean Springs.

There will be more than 100 vendor booths in the L&N Depot Plaza and on Washington Avenue, plus artist demonstrations hosted by the Ocean Springs Art Association and educational sessions gardening, cooking and healthy alternatives hosted by the Ocean Springs Fresh Market. These sessions will be held under the “Speaker Tent” both days.

March 24: Jennifer Katen with Flourish, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Jean Sparks, fiber art demonstration, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Master Gardeners, 1-2:15 p.m.; Gail Hendrickson, metal art demonstration, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

March 25: Chef Danie cooking demonstration, 10-11 a.m.; Rodney Hedgecock art demonstration, 11 a.m.-noon; Chef Diane Claughton cooking demonstration, noon-1 p.m.; Betty Sue O’Brian, internal cleansing, 1-2 p.m.; Steve Crocker pottery demonstration, 2-3 p.m.

Light music will be provided by Robert Weathersby.

Artists, crafters and growers will participate featuring pieces in various media including painting, pottery, jewelry, plants and more. Festival activities include artists’ demonstrations, entertaining lectures and more.

For more information on the Spring Arts Festival, contact the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce – Main Street – Tourism Bureau at 228-875-4424 or visit www.oceanspringschamber.com or www.oceanspringschamber.com/springartsfestival.com

