Learn about herbs, gardening at Springs Arts Festival

The Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce-Main Street-Tourism Bureau will host the Spring Arts Festival: Herb, Garden & Art from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday March 24, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 25 in downtown Ocean Springs.
There will be more than 100 vendor booths in the L&N Depot Plaza and on Washington Avenue, plus artist demonstrations hosted by the Ocean Springs Art Association and educational sessions gardening, cooking and healthy alternatives hosted by the Ocean Springs Fresh Market. These sessions will be held under the “Speaker Tent” both days.
March 24: Jennifer Katen with Flourish, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Jean Sparks, fiber art demonstration, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Master Gardeners, 1-2:15 p.m.; Gail Hendrickson, metal art demonstration, 2:30-3:30 p.m.
March 25: Chef Danie cooking demonstration, 10-11 a.m.; Rodney Hedgecock art demonstration, 11 a.m.-noon; Chef Diane Claughton cooking demonstration, noon-1 p.m.; Betty Sue O’Brian, internal cleansing, 1-2 p.m.; Steve Crocker pottery demonstration, 2-3 p.m.
Never miss a local story.
Light music will be provided by Robert Weathersby.
Artists, crafters and growers will participate featuring pieces in various media including painting, pottery, jewelry, plants and more. Festival activities include artists’ demonstrations, entertaining lectures and more.
For more information on the Spring Arts Festival, contact the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce – Main Street – Tourism Bureau at 228-875-4424 or visit www.oceanspringschamber.com or www.oceanspringschamber.com/springartsfestival.com
Comments