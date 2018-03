She went from washing dishes at a Biloxi casino to designing clothes for NOLA Fashion Week

Nadine Hancock is a clothing designer in Gulfport that is known for her prom dresses and African-inspired designs. She came to South Mississippi 18 years ago, working at the Beau Rivage and then as a hair stylist. She eventually returned to sewing as a way to feel closer to her mother. Now, she is one of the 10 finalists in the annual Top Design Competition, presented by New Orleans Fashion Week.