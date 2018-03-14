Farm to Table on the Coast: Enjoy local, fresh foods packed with flavor

Farm to Table is more than a catchy phrase. It comes to us from the Slow Food Movement, which started in Italy in the 1980s. The goal was to promote local cuisines, but more importantly, it was and remains all about healthy eating.
The Slow Food Movement is not a bad idea at all, so get on board. The better grocery stores have signs telling you what is local. You can also stop by a local farmers market, just make sure it is a certified market, that way you can be sure what you buy there came from a local farm, not a produce wholesaler.
If you are going out to eat, there are a handful of restaurants that are farm to table. White Pillars in Biloxi, Vestige in Ocean Springs, and C&C Italian Bistro in Bay St Louis are great examples, although this is not a complete list by any means.
Please don’t stress out over this, just buy fresh food as often as you can, and watch those portion sizes. Here are a few simple recipes that I think you will like.
Never miss a local story.
Vestige Tomato Salad
Chef Alex Perry of Vestige offered this version of his tomato salad, which is a little bit more home-cook friendly.
Heirloom tomatoes
Green Goddess Dressing (use prepared if you must, lots of recipes online)
Almonds
Old Bay seasoning
Best quality olive oil
Sea salt
Cut tomatoes into bite side chunks. Season almonds with Old Bay and roast at 350 degrees until well-toasted. Toss tomatoes and almonds, sprinkle lightly with sea salt and a dribble of olive oil. Serve chilled.
Shrimp and Grits
1 cup grits
Wild caught Mississippi shrimp
2-3 cups chicken stock
1 cup cream
½ cup shredded white cheddar cheese
Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning
Diced heirloom tomatoes
Optional: 2-3 tablespoons butter
Olive oil
Season shrimp and sauté quickly in very hot oil, no more than 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes and sauté 2-3 minutes. Combine grits, stock and cream, simmer until done. If you must add additional liquid, make sure it is hot. Just before the grits are done, add the butter if you like. Pour grits into small ramekins, allow to cool, pop the grits out, top with shrimp and serve at once.
White Pillars Flatbread
This is Chef Austin Sumrall’s home version of his amazing flatbread. He would prefer you to use homemade flatbread but use fresh baked from the grocery if you must.
Garnish
Arugula
Goat cheese
Prosciutto
Lemon Vinaigrette ingredients
1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
1/2 cup pure olive oil
1 cup lemon Juice (fresh)
1 Tbsp shallot (fine diced)
1 Tbsp thyme (chopped)
1 Tbsp parsley (chopped)
Salt and pepper, to taste
Combine all ingredients. Drizzle over finished flatbread
1 flatbread per person
1/2 pound Shroomdom Farm Oyster Mushrooms
2 Tbsp shallots (chopped)
1 Tbsp thyme (chopped)
1/4 cup butter
Salt and pepper, to taste
Rough chop mushrooms. Sauté shallots and thyme. Add mushrooms and cook until tender and season. Top flat bread with mushroom mix and prosciutto. Cook in oven until crispy. Top with goat cheese, arugula and drizzle with lemon vinaigrette.
Comments