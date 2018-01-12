The Simenole provided a daily passenger service on the Jourdan River.
The Simenole provided a daily passenger service on the Jourdan River. Photo courtesy of Paul Jermyn
The Simenole provided a daily passenger service on the Jourdan River. Photo courtesy of Paul Jermyn

Living

Take a day trip along the Jourdan River in Hancock County in the Simenole

By Murella Powell

Special to the Sun Herald

January 12, 2018 12:00 AM

Postmarked Kiln and dated April 28, 1914, this postcard features the passenger boat “Simenole” making its way along the Jourdan River in Hancock County. Unfortunately, the sender wrote across the front of the card, but then, fortunately, he also wrote a message on the back of the card that explains what the picture is all about.

The back says: “The picture on this card shows one of the passenger launches plying between this place (Kiln) and Bay St. Louis. It is a 14-mile run to the bay, and the most beautiful scenery.”

Traveling by boat would have been much more pleasant than on the dirt country road that existed at that time, even after the county shelled it later that year. The Jourdan is the only river that runs to the bay from Kiln.

As a result of the booming lumber industry, Kiln was quite the bustling town in 1914. It was known as the Jourdan River Community until the 1880s, when it began to be referred to as “The Kiln” because of the many kilns that were there to make pine tar. The name was shortened simply to “Kiln” during the 1940s. The Simenole would have transported round-trippers for various reasons, shoppers, visitors, businessmen or some just out for a quiet Sunday ride.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The message on the front of the postcard is a personal note: “Mr. Powers could take a trip down this way. I’ll show you a fine time. By the way, did you get my letter? All’s well. Guess I’ll be able to get leave to come home sometime this summer. Best love to all. Your affect. brother, Jno.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The evolution of a Mississippi newspaper from 1884 to now

    The Sun Herald has evolved from a newspaper that started with a hand press in 1884 to a digital news company covering the Mississippi Coast.

The evolution of a Mississippi newspaper from 1884 to now

The evolution of a Mississippi newspaper from 1884 to now 1:59

The evolution of a Mississippi newspaper from 1884 to now
2017 through the lens of the Sun Herald photographers 2:36

2017 through the lens of the Sun Herald photographers
Astronauts at the International Space Station make pizza in zero gravity 1:01

Astronauts at the International Space Station make pizza in zero gravity

View More Video