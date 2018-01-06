More Videos

Living

Here’s a list of Mardi Gras parades that will roll in South Mississippi

Sun Herald

January 06, 2018 05:00 AM

Are you a familiar face at Carnival parades, or will attend your first one this year? Start practicing your catching skills now — Mardi Gras is Feb. 13, so the parades are starting early. This year, Lucedale starts the busy schedule, as its parade rolls on Jan. 20.

Jan. 20

Lucedale Carnival Association will parade at 11 a.m.

Jan. 27

The Pass Christian Carnival Association’s Krewe of Legacy will parade at 1 p.m.

Ocean Springs Elks will parade at 1 p.m.

Krewe Unique will parade in Ocean Springs at 2 p.m.

Jan. 28

Lizana Carnival Association will parade at 1 p.m.

Feb. 3

The Biloxi Children’s Walking Mardi Gras Parade will be at 10 a.m. in Biloxi

Krewe of Kids Bay St. Louis will parade at 11 a.m.

Krewe of Little Rascals will parade in Pascagoula at noon

Krewe of Pine Island will parade in Vancleave at 1:30 p.m.

Krewe of the Pearl will parade in Picayune at 2 p.m.

Carnival Association of Long Beach will parade at 6 p.m.

Gautier Men’s Club will parade at 7 p.m.

Feb. 4

Krewe of Nereids will parade in Waveland at noon

Krewe of Barkloxi’s Bow Wow Paw-rade will be at noon in Biloxi

Feb. 9

Ocean Springs Carnival Association will parade at 7 p.m.

Feb. 10

Second Liners Mardi Gras Club will parade in Biloxi at noon

Krewe of Diamondhead will parade at noon

Jackson County Carnival Association will parade in Pascagoula at 1 p.m.

Krewe of Gemini will parade in Gulfport at 2 p.m.

Krewe of Neptune will parade in Biloxi at 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 11

St. Paul Carnival Association will parade in Pass Christian at 11: 30 a.m.

North Bay Mardi Gras Association will parade in D’Iberville at 1:30 p.m.

Feb. 12

Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse will parade in Bay St. Louis at 5 p.m.

Feb. 13

Gulf Coast Carnival Association will parade in Biloxi at 1 p.m.

Krewe of Real People: The Next Generation will parade in Bay St. Louis at 1 p.m.

Krewe of Gemini will parade in Gulfport at 5:30 p.m.

