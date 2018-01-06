Here’s a list of Mardi Gras parades that will roll in South Mississippi

More Videos 1:59 The evolution of a Mississippi newspaper from 1884 to now Pause 1:41 Harrison Central tops Gulfport in intense battle 0:13 Surveillance video helps police make arrest in credit card fraud case 1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 5:18 Ja’Naya Thompson ‘became everyone’s child,’ even for the journalists who covered her tragic death 2:51 We try the new Girl Scout cookie flavors for you 2:36 2017 through the lens of the Sun Herald photographers 1:01 Astronauts at the International Space Station make pizza in zero gravity Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Mardi Gras 101: How to throw beads at Coast parades Ever wonder the best technique for throwing Mardi Gras beads? We've got you covered with these four styles of throwing beads as seen from this year's parades. Ever wonder the best technique for throwing Mardi Gras beads? We've got you covered with these four styles of throwing beads as seen from this year's parades. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

