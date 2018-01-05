Island View Executive Chef David Crabtree and Amanda Irwin, Beach Blvd. Steamer room chef, stand with their second People’s Choice award from the Gulf Coast Oyster Festival and Cook-Off.
Island View Executive Chef David Crabtree and Amanda Irwin, Beach Blvd. Steamer room chef, stand with their second People’s Choice award from the Gulf Coast Oyster Festival and Cook-Off.
Island View Executive Chef David Crabtree and Amanda Irwin, Beach Blvd. Steamer room chef, stand with their second People’s Choice award from the Gulf Coast Oyster Festival and Cook-Off.

Living

Like gumbo? Here’s where you can get some of the best around

By Gene Coleman

Special to the Herald

January 05, 2018 12:00 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 9 MINUTES AGO

Eight chefs from Island View Casino will stir up a friendly competition as they pit their original recipes against one another in the casino’s first Gumbo Cookoff.

The competition will be 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday in the Island View Casino Resort Show Room, 3300 W. Beach Blvd., Gulfport.

Island View Executive Chef David Crabtree said people attending the event will be the beneficiaries of a little friendly rivalry.

“We’re always trying to do something different with the players to have something new for them,” Crabtree said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The competing chefs represent Island View’s Banquets Department and five of their dining venues. However, the gumbos they prepare will be their personal creations.

Deborah Thomas, assistant room chef at the Buffet will prepare her Cajun Voodoo Gumbo. Chef Amanda Irwin, room chef of the Beach Blvd. Steamer, will prepare Smoked Chicken and Sausage Gumbo. Chef Anthony Carter of the Carter Green Room will present Bayou Seafood Gumbo. Richard Coleman, Beach Grille room chef, will serve Oyster and Crab Gumbo. Trey Cowan, Banquet chef, will make a Fire-Roasted Vegetable Gumbo. Calvin Lipe, Banquet sous chef, will present Gumbo Ya Ya. The Diner Chef Charley Bowers will present his Seafood Gumbo. Eric Spencer, assistant executive sous chef, will make Duck and Quail Gumbo.

Crabtree said the chefs competing are a nice representation of the culinary talents associated with the Island View.

“We have 18 chefs on property and this is eight of them,” Crabtree said. “Eric Spencer has been in competition and won awards, and some of the other chefs have, too. It should be a really nice event and some really good gumbos. There are a lot of unique gumbos with some of the ingredients they use for their bases, such as Chef Cowan’s Duck Quail Gumbo and Chef Thomas’ Voodoo Gumbo, which uses chicken feet in the stock.”

While the competition is friendly, there will be a People’s Choice Award. Also, a panel of judges will choose first-, second- and third-place winners.

In addition to eight tasty gumbos, samples of Cajun Chicken Sausage Jambalaya, Red Creole Shrimp Jambalaya and mini-Natchitoches meat pies will be offered. There also will be fresh fruit, potato salad and Creole custard bread pudding.

Gumbo Cookoff

Where: Island View Casino Resort Show Room, 3300 W. Beach Blvd., Gulfport.

When: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday

Tickets: $25 available at the door

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The evolution of a Mississippi newspaper from 1884 to now

    The Sun Herald has evolved from a newspaper that started with a hand press in 1884 to a digital news company covering the Mississippi Coast.

The evolution of a Mississippi newspaper from 1884 to now

The evolution of a Mississippi newspaper from 1884 to now 1:59

The evolution of a Mississippi newspaper from 1884 to now
2017 through the lens of the Sun Herald photographers 2:36

2017 through the lens of the Sun Herald photographers
Astronauts at the International Space Station make pizza in zero gravity 1:01

Astronauts at the International Space Station make pizza in zero gravity

View More Video