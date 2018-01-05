This image released by Disney-Pixar shows characters Miguel, voiced by Anthony Gonzalez in a scene from the animated film, ‘Coco.’
This image released by Disney-Pixar shows characters Miguel, voiced by Anthony Gonzalez in a scene from the animated film, ‘Coco.’ Pixar AP
This image released by Disney-Pixar shows characters Miguel, voiced by Anthony Gonzalez in a scene from the animated film, ‘Coco.’ Pixar AP

Living

What movies are showing at what theaters in South Mississippi

Sun Herald

January 05, 2018 12:00 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 9 MINUTES AGO

Reviews from wire and online sources. Showing at these theaters:

C — Cinemark

G — Grand 18

(Stars based on a four-star scale)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

New arrivals

Insidious: The Last Key

No review available

Parapsychologist Dr. Elise Rainier faces her most fearsome and personal haunting yet — in her own family home. Stars Lin Shaye, Leigh Whannel and Angus Sampson. PG-13 (C, G)

Molly’s Game

No review available

The true story of Molly Bloom (Jessica Chastain), an Olympic-class skier who ran the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game and became an FBI target. Also stars Idris Elba and Kevin Costner. R (G)

Returning

All the Money in the World

The story of the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III and the desperate attempt by his devoted mother to convince his billionaire grandfather Jean Paul Getty to pay the ransom. Stars: Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Williams, Charlie Plummer. R (C, G)

Coco

Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz, despite his family’s ban on music. His quest takes him to the Land of the Dead where he meets Hector, and together, they set off on an journey to unlock the story behind Miguel’s family history. PG (C, G)

Daddy’s Home 2

No review available

Brad (Will Ferrell) and Dusty (Mark Wahlberg) must deal with their intrusive fathers during the holidays. Stars: Linda Cardellini, Mark Wahlberg, Will Ferrell, Mel Gibson and John Lithgow. PG-13 (C)

Darkest Hour1/2

During the early days of World War II, the fate of Western Europe hangs on the newly-appointed British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who must decide whether to negotiate with Hitler, or fight on against incredible odds. Stars: Gary Oldman, Lily James, Kristin Scott Thomas. PG-13 (C, G)

Downsizing 1/2 star

A social satire in which a guy realizes he would have a better life if he were to shrink himself. Stars: Matt Damon, Christoph Waltz, Hon Chau. R (C)

Father Figures: 0 Stars

Upon learning that their mother has been lying to them for years about their allegedly deceased father, two fraternal twin brothers hit the road in order to find him. Stars: Owen Wilson, Christopher Walken, J.K. Simmons. R (C, G)

Ferdinand

After Ferdinand, a bull with a big heart, is mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on this ultimate animated adventure voiced by John Cena, Kate McKinnon and Bobby Cannavale. PG (C, G)

The Greatest Showman1/2

Inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum, “The Greatest Showman” is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. Stars Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams and Zac Efron. PG (C, G)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Four teenagers discover an old video game console and are literally drawn into the game’s jungle setting becoming the adult avatars they chose. PG-13 (C, G)

Pitch Perfect 31/2

Following their win at the world championship, the now separated Bellas reunite for one last singing competition at an overseas USO tour, but face a group who uses both instruments and voices. Stars: Ruby Rose, Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow. PG-13 (C, G)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi1/2

Having taken her first steps into the Jedi world, Rey joins Luke Skywalker on an adventure with Leia, Finn and Poe that unlocks mysteries of the Force and secrets of the past. Stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Mark Hamill. PG-13 (C, G)

Thor: Ragnarok1/2

Imprisoned, the mighty Thor finds himself in a lethal gladiatorial contest against the Hulk, his former ally. Thor must fight for survival and race against time to prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home and the Asgardian civilization. Stars: Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston and Cate Blanchett. PG-13 (C, G)

Wonder

Based on the New York Times bestseller, “Wonder” tells the inspiring story of August Pullman, a boy with facial differences who enters fifth grade, attending a mainstream elementary school for the first time. Stars: Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson, Izabela Vidovic and Julia Roberts. PG (G)

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The evolution of a Mississippi newspaper from 1884 to now

    The Sun Herald has evolved from a newspaper that started with a hand press in 1884 to a digital news company covering the Mississippi Coast.

The evolution of a Mississippi newspaper from 1884 to now

The evolution of a Mississippi newspaper from 1884 to now 1:59

The evolution of a Mississippi newspaper from 1884 to now
2017 through the lens of the Sun Herald photographers 2:36

2017 through the lens of the Sun Herald photographers
Astronauts at the International Space Station make pizza in zero gravity 1:01

Astronauts at the International Space Station make pizza in zero gravity

View More Video