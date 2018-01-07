Oh won’t you stay? Sometimes just staying put is a tall order

Stay!
That’s a difficult word for me. Say it out load, “Stay!” It yells, “stay put!” What a hard thing for an ol’ gal who has lived on the move. My husband tells me I’m one of the few who can get my 10,000 steps in by noon and never leave the house.
I flit from thing to thing and sometimes I even finish a thing after a lot of flits. It’s always been like this for me. There are usually myriad projects going on at once. I’ll be cleaning a closet and find a missing screwdriver. That will invariably take me to the garage only to find the drawer housing the screwdrivers in need of a good cleaning…and so on and so on.
When I was a young girl in school I amassed tardy slips, not from being late, but from moving from desk to desk chatting with all my friends. There are just so many interesting things and so many people to visit.
Staying put is especially hard when you are down for the count and supposed to be still so you can heal. Being a good patient is not one of my best looks nor is anything to do with the word patient or stay put. Recuperation mode is even hard for my fellow, and he doesn’t even have my “can’t stay put” issues.
Oh, but there’s another definition of “Stay.” It has to do with a noun. It’s something that supports and holds up a thing. My archaic mind goes back to the olden days and the books I read about those young debutantes or Scarlet O’Hara wearing objects of torture; corsets with stays. Yikes.
They held you up all right. Made you hold your breath while holding in your belly. Passing out might seem like a humanitarian thing. Thank goodness for our new kind of stays … spanx. Well, they may not be much better unless you like the feeling of all the blood being pushed to the top of your head and a peculiar numbness in your legs.
I feel like a puppy dog when I hear the word stay, and I’ve found maybe the Master knows best. I’m getting a lot of input on what it means to be still and what it means to stay. All of the above finds its root in a foundational stay. It holds up the big stuff like houses and such. That’ll preach.
If we don’t learn how to “stay” put and be still we will never know how to find the “stay” of rest, replenishment, hope and healing. Where we stay and how we stay really does affect the steadiness of our world. When we are frenetic in our flitting or our minds are jumping from problem to problem it gets hard to have peace.
I ran across a scripture that captures the essence of finding peace, deep abiding peace.
“They confronted me in the day of my calamity, but the Lord was my stay.” Psalm 18:18
May He be our stay and we will find the truth of You will keep him in perfect peace,
Whose mind is stayed on You, Because he trusts in You” Isaiah 26:3 Stay, y’all, stay.
Kandi Farris, a freelance correspondent, also is a speaker on matters of faith and values.
