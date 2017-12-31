Life hands us many things, but please, only pass along the good stuff

I hope you have made “merry” and captured the “hope” of Christmas and the New Year.
With so many sweet grandchildren there is no possible way to miss catching a joyful spirit. With so many grandchildren there is always the possibility of catching the latest virus; be it flu or whatever.
My grandbabies are no exception. One minute they are fine and the next they are down for the count. There is almost no way to avoid the spread of this stinkin’ stuff.
So far the count is going up at the Jasper household with the worst fever virus and since we are in recuperation mode at our household our Christmas jaunt up North has been delayed.
It’s terrible when you see your babies feeling awful. These kids are full of life, going full tilt and then boom it’s a visit to urgi-care. Nose swabs and Tamiflu are among the most expensive gifts under the tree.
Since this has been a season of “getting well” in the Farris household Lysol spray, disinfectant wipes are in rising demand. I’ve been spraying, washing, vacuuming and generally sterilizing our world. The house has never been so sterile and clean. Well, that is until it isn’t and we start all over again.
All this reminds me of a Christmas when my granddaughter Kandyce got into the cleaning thing as well. She got a large tent for Christmas. She called it home. Emil, her brother had been ill but was feeling better and he wanted to come visit. He had a puzzled look as he entered the room. His mama asked what was up? He answered, “Just looking for soap. Kandyce said I had to be clean before I could drop in.”
That’ll preach, y’all. Life brings with it the spread of many things. There are things we want to share and those we don’t need to be passing along. We can disperse infectious laughter and love or we can extend to others less joyful attitudes and continue to spread unhappy feelings of grudges and the lack of forgiveness.
The New Year is approaching. Let’s clean up the bad and spread the good. When life gets too busy and all we’re spreading is anxious thoughts then it’s time to get out the attitude antiseptic and start spreading some peace, and I don’t mean a piece of our mind.
There’s something else that bears spreading — our faith. A life filled with the truth of our beliefs, an attitude of Christ who came to serve, not be served. In the scriptures we find the stubborn, pure purpose of the disciples could not be stopped or disinfected. “For if their purpose of activity is of human origin, it will fail. But if it is from God, you will not be able to stop these men.” That’s worth catching.
’Tis the season to share with all kindness, joy, and most certainly our faith; now that’s the gift that keeps on giving. Stay healthy and Happy New Year!
Kandi Farris, a freelance correspondent, also is a speaker on matters of faith and values.
