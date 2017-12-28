More Videos

  • The evolution of a Mississippi newspaper from 1884 to now

    The Sun Herald has evolved from a newspaper that started with a hand press in 1884 to a digital news company covering the Mississippi Coast.

The evolution of a Mississippi newspaper from 1884 to now

The Sun Herald has evolved from a newspaper that started with a hand press in 1884 to a digital news company covering the Mississippi Coast.
Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com
Banned books that shaped American literature

Living

Banned books that shaped American literature

A Mississippi school district removed "To Kill a Mockingbird" from the 8th grade curriculum. The novel is included on the Library of Congress "Books that Shaped America" list along with other controversial titles. This is why so many of America's greatest novels have been banned.

Why this woman opted for life on the road in an RV over chemotherapy

Living

Why this woman opted for life on the road in an RV over chemotherapy

Terrie Shelby, a 36-year-old mother of three, is living with stage 4 breast cancer. She has opted for holistic and natural treatments instead of chemotherapy. Her and her family are also selling their house and plan on traveling in a RV, which she believes will give her the best chance of staying healthy.

Snow Boogers pop up at Edgewater Mall

Food & Drink

Snow Boogers pop up at Edgewater Mall

Sun Herald's Jeff Clark and Tammy Smith take a special trip out of the office for this week's Funky Food Friday. Snow Boogers, located in Wiggins, held a pop up at Edgewater Mall on Tuesday, August 15, 2018.

Threads of Love helps parents with loss of infant

Living

Threads of Love helps parents with loss of infant

Threads of Love is a group of Coast women based out of Center Pointe Church in Ocean Springs who make clothing and other handmade items for infants that die through miscarriage, infant death or stillbirth. Listen as Marcia McCall explains the mission and how they operate.