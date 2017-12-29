These video releases made the top of the list for 2017

Here is a list of videos that I have reviewed and enjoyed in the past year.
1. ‘Live from South Africa: Dust and Thunder,’ Mumford & Sons (Eagle Rock Entertainment): This Feb. 3 DVD/Blu-Ray/Deluxe and digital formats release chronicles Mumford & Sons’ 2015 tour of South Africa.
2. ‘Black & White Night 30,’ Roy Orbison (Roy’s Boys LLC/Legacy): This Feb. 24 CD/DVD presents a newly imagined version of Roy’s immortal 1987 “Black & White Night” comeback concert. This version was aired in part by PBS during March; but this one features six alternate versions, bonus rehearsal footage and a photo gallery.
3. ‘Being Evel,’ Directed by Daniel Junge (MVDvisual): This late-2016 DVD, produced by Johnny Knoxville, purports to tell “the real story behind the myth of American icon Robert ‘Evel’ Knievel and his legacy.” Few daredevils are as well-known and memorable as Knievel (Oct. 17, 1938-Nov. 30, 2007).
4. ‘A Street Cat Named Bob,’ (MVDvisual): This DVD released last May contains a film based on a 2012 best-selling book about a ginger-colored street cat who encounters James Bowen during an extremely low period of James’ life when he is living hand-to-mouth on London’s methadone program in supported accommodations.
5. ‘The Timex Shows Vol.1: The Frank Sinatra Timex Show,’ (Eagle Rock Entertainment): This May 19 DVD/digital set of releases presents four different shows that Sinatra did for Timex. The first one is called “The Frank Sinatra Timex Show,” which aired on ABC Oct. 19, 1959. Frank’s guests on this one are Bing Crosby, Dean Martin, Mitzi Gaynor and a brief pop-in by Jimmy Durante.
6. ‘Back In Time,’ Directed by Jason Aron (MVDvisual): This excellent Sept. 13, 2016, documentary shows the many effects that the “Back To The Future” trilogy of movies has had on our culture. The special effects were accomplished through manipulation, real fire and explosions because CGI wasn’t around at the time.
7. ‘Ole! Ole! Ole! A Trip Across Latin America,’ The Rolling Stones (Eagle Rock Entertainment): This May 27 DVD/Blu-Ray release presents a documentary film by Paul Dugdale that had a limited European theatrical release in Fall 2016. It is the perfect companion to the “Havana Moon” DVD reviewed awhile back.
8. ‘Alive In Seattle,’ Heart (Eagle Rock Entertainment): This June 30 DVD is a re-issue of Heart’s 2002 homecoming concert film. The classic band line-up that backed Ann (lead vocals, various instruments) and Nancy Wilson (guitars, vocals) is long gone by this time; but the players here are quite talented.
9. ‘Tommy-Live At The Royal Albert Hall,’ The Who (Eagle Rock Entertainment): This Oct. 13 release is available in DVD, Blu-Ray, two-CD and three-LP formats. This April 2017 show for Teenage Cancer Trust is “the first-ever live performance by The Who of “Tommy” in its entirety.”
10. ‘Now More Than Ever-The History Of Chicago,’ Chicago (Filmrise/MVDvisual): This Oct. 13 DVD was produced by members of the band Chicago. Their career spans from the late 1960s to the present day with over 100 million records sold. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.
Ricky Flake, a former punk rocker and current music fan, lives in Biloxi. Reach him at flakericky@gmail.com.
