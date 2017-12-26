2017 through the lens of the Sun Herald photographers

What would it be like to make pizza in zero gravity? Astronauts aboard the International Space Station worked together to add sauce and toppings to pizza crusts, making for an unusual spectacle of floating food.
Holiday decorations contribute to hundreds of home fires every year. Here are some tips from Boise Firefighters' Local 149 and the Boise Fire Department in Idaho to keep your home safe this holiday season.
Southport Line Poor Boys restaurant owner Curtis Schmitt has transformed an 1898 Creole cottage on Howard Avenue into his vision of what a New Orleans po-boy restaurant should be. They local-source as many ingredients as possible, and are known for their home-made pickles and mayonnaise.
A Mississippi school district removed "To Kill a Mockingbird" from the 8th grade curriculum. The novel is included on the Library of Congress "Books that Shaped America" list along with other controversial titles. This is why so many of America's greatest novels have been banned.
Terrie Shelby, a 36-year-old mother of three, is living with stage 4 breast cancer. She has opted for holistic and natural treatments instead of chemotherapy. Her and her family are also selling their house and plan on traveling in a RV, which she believes will give her the best chance of staying healthy.
Sun Herald's Jeff Clark and Tammy Smith take a special trip out of the office for this week's Funky Food Friday. Snow Boogers, located in Wiggins, held a pop up at Edgewater Mall on Tuesday, August 15, 2018.
Threads of Love is a group of Coast women based out of Center Pointe Church in Ocean Springs who make clothing and other handmade items for infants that die through miscarriage, infant death or stillbirth. Listen as Marcia McCall explains the mission and how they operate.
For the first time in 44 years, the house at 709 East Scenic Drive in the Pass is for sale. Listing agent Bridget Ferrucci says she believes the new owners will be enchanted with the views and the character of the home and likely hold onto it for another 50 years.