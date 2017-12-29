If you want authentic Filipino cuisine on the Coast, head to Edgewater Mall

Filipino food is an amazing mix of world cuisines. This industrious culture borrowed from Indian, Chinese, Spanish and American menus, and came up with something unique, hearty and delicious.
Now, thanks to the Lumpia House at Edgewater Mall, people on the Coast can enjoy the food of the Philippines.
Alicia Baldwin and Fernando Romero love Filipino food and wanted to bring a Filipino restaurant to the Coast. It took almost a year, but just a few months ago they opened Lumpia House, and the response has been enthusiastic.
It took a while to tweak the menu. Everything was taste-tested and Alicia Baldwin said they made sure everything that comes out of the kitchen is “Just the way we want it.”
The house specialty, Lumpia, is perhaps the most famous Filipino food of all. It is a thin deep-fried spring roll, perhaps of Chinese origins, filled with chopped vegetables, minced meat and is more crepe-like than anything else. I have had quite a few over the years, but, this was the best one I have ever had. The Lumpia are $1.69 each, but can also be a part of a platter.
The skewered pork or chicken, classic street food (we would call kababs), were grilled to perfection. Get two for $4.99, and a serving of rice for just $1.49 (topped with adobo sauce) and you will have a great small lunch or snack.
Pancit, another Filipino dish you may have heard of, is a must-try. It is a delicious combination of vegetables, chicken or shrimp and rice noodles, and is a satisfying comfort food. It’s a deal for $7.99 for a large portion.
If you are not sure what to order, try the house combo special for $13.99. You’ll have garlic rice, pork adobo, barbecue chicken, pancit and lumpia to enjoy. If you are seriously hungry, this is the way to go.
The day I stopped by, there was a wonderful hearty soup, called sinigang, and it was perfect for a rainy and chilly day. It was loaded with pork, chicken (amazingly tender), eggplant, okra, tomatoes and green beans and was one of the best cold-day soups I have ever had. It was just a bit sour, wonderfully garlicky and had a nice hint of ginger. A big bowl will set you back just $8.99.
There are a few deserts to end with, although I did not have the room, but I recommend the halo halo, which is made with ice cream, milk, banana, coconut and sugar, and a few other interesting things. Just $6.99 for a healthy portion.
Lumpia House is a great restaurant when you are shopping at the mall, or when you are looking for a quick and affordable take-home meal for the family.
Lumpia House
Where: Edgewater Mall, 2600 Beach Blvd., Biloxi
When: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Contact: 228-209-3580
