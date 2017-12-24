There are all kind of fixes in this life, but God gave us the ultimate fix in Jesus

The ol’ switcheroo. The substitute.
Sometimes I get really stuck. Right in the middle of a recipe it will become apparent the instructions call for one ingredient that’s not on the counter.
What can you exchange for oil? Applesauce. What can you exchange for buttermilk? Milk with lemon juice and I could go on because I have learned the hard way.
Since my decision to go gluten free and low sugar it has been an adventure in figuring out how to make a normal meal seem normal. Going out to eat can be a real undertaking especially when you don’t want anyone else to feel like you are that crazy person who has joined the latest fad of the month club.
All my life I’ve been a pro at the switcheroo. Sometimes, like many of you, we have an underlying knowing we should have been cast as McGyver’s sidekick. Most of us in the South know our world is held together by hot glue, duct tape and whatever else is close at hand.
Around the house nail holes have been filled with toothpaste when the spackling was a dried up mess. Fishing line has worked to sew up outside trampoline nets and caulk has covered holes in pottery and give me a black magic marker and I can show you some magic.
Really y’all, gum has come in handy on many occasions and erasers pinched off make great earring backs. Potatoes make an excellent gasoline cap replacement, and I’ve used a coffee creamer lid for a camera lens cover. Got pictures to prove it.
That my friend is simply the tip of my substitution iceberg. I wish you were able to speak up and tell me all your different cockamamie fixit exchanges; I would love to learn from y’all. You never know when it might come in handy in a pinch.
That’ll preach, y’all. There are many times life comes up short and we need to back up and punt. Everyday we face things that may require some creative thinking. We won’t always have on hand the exact thing we need and a substitution will be required.
All of that is well and good, especially if the hot glue holds but when it comes to our spiritual lives there is only one substitution that matters. It’s the Person whose birthday we acclaim this time of year. He came not for the well, but the sick and He came to take our place on the cross for we “all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God.”
That’s a substitution that has no equal. “The” Divine gift of love given to us and to be celebrated with a life beaming with “His grace to me is not without effect.”
God made him who had no sin to be sin for us, so that in Him we might become the righteousness of God. 2 Corinthians 5:21 No greater substitution…that’s a wrap.
Kandi Farris, a freelance correspondent, also is a speaker on matters of faith and values.
