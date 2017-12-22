This image released by Disney-Pixar shows characters Miguel, voiced by Anthony Gonzalez in a scene from the animated film, ‘Coco.’
This image released by Disney-Pixar shows characters Miguel, voiced by Anthony Gonzalez in a scene from the animated film, ‘Coco.’ Pixar AP
This image released by Disney-Pixar shows characters Miguel, voiced by Anthony Gonzalez in a scene from the animated film, ‘Coco.’ Pixar AP

Living

What movies are showing at what theaters in South Mississippi

December 22, 2017 12:00 AM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 12:00 AM

Reviews from wire and online sources. Showing at these theaters:

C — Cinemark

G — Grand 18

(Stars based on a four-star scale)

New arrivals

Darkest Hour1/2

During the early days of World War II, the fate of Western Europe hangs on the newly-appointed British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who must decide whether to negotiate with Hitler, or fight on against incredible odds. Stars: Gary Oldman, Lily James, Kristin Scott Thomas. PG-13 (G)

Downsizing 1/2 star

A social satire in which a guy realizes he would have a better life if he were to shrink himself. Stars: Matt Damon, Christoph Waltz, Hon Chau. R (C)

Father Figures

No review available

Upon learning that their mother has been lying to them for years about their allegedly deceased father, two fraternal twin brothers hit the road in order to find him. Stars: Owen Wilson, Christopher Walken, J.K. Simmons. R (C, G)

Pitch Perfect 3

No review available

Following their win at the world championship, the now separated Bellas reunite for one last singing competition at an overseas USO tour, but face a group who uses both instruments and voices. Stars: Ruby Rose, Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow. PG-13 (C, G)

Opening Monday

All the Money in the World

No review available

The story of the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III and the desperate attempt by his devoted mother to convince his billionaire grandfather Jean Paul Getty to pay the ransom. Stars: Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Williams, Charlie Plummer. R (G)

Returning

A Bad Moms Christmas 1/2

This sequel follows three under-appreciated and over-burdened women as they rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas. Stars: Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn and Justin Hartley. R (G)

Coco

Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz, despite his family’s ban on music. His quest takes him to the Land of the Dead where he meets Hector, and together, they set off on an journey to unlock the story behind Miguel’s family history. PG (C, G)

Daddy’s Home 2

No review available

Brad (Will Ferrell) and Dusty (Mark Wahlberg) must deal with their intrusive fathers during the holidays. Stars: Linda Cardellini, Mark Wahlberg, Will Ferrell, Mel Gibson and John Lithgow. PG-13 (C, G)

Ferdinand

After Ferdinand, a bull with a big heart, is mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on this ultimate animated adventure voiced by John Cena, Kate McKinnon and Bobby Cannavale. PG (C, G)

The Greatest Showman1/2

Inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum, “The Greatest Showman” is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. Stars Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams and Zac Efron. PG (C, G)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Four teenagers discover an old video game console and are literally drawn into the game’s jungle setting becoming the adult avatars they chose. PG-13 (C, G)

Justice League1/2

Batman and Wonder Woman form an alliance of metahumans to stand against a newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of the league of heroes-Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash, it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions. Stars: Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa. PG-13 (C, G)

The Star

In this animated tale, a small but brave donkey named Bo yearns for a life beyond his daily grind at the village mill. Along the way he makes friends, including three wisecracking camels and some eccentric stable animals, and they follow a Star and become accidental heroes in the greatest story ever told — the first Christmas. PG (G)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi1/2

Having taken her first steps into the Jedi world, Rey joins Luke Skywalker on an adventure with Leia, Finn and Poe that unlocks mysteries of the Force and secrets of the past. Stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Mark Hamill. PG-13 (C, G)

Thor: Ragnarok1/2

Imprisoned, the mighty Thor finds himself in a lethal gladiatorial contest against the Hulk, his former ally. Thor must fight for survival and race against time to prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home and the Asgardian civilization. Stars: Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston and Cate Blanchett. PG-13 (C, G)

Wonder

Based on the New York Times bestseller, “Wonder” tells the inspiring story of August Pullman, a boy with facial differences who enters fifth grade, attending a mainstream elementary school for the first time. Stars: Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson, Izabela Vidovic and Julia Roberts. PG (C, G)

