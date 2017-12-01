How to keep your Christmas tree from turning into a tragedy
Holiday decorations contribute to hundreds of home fires every year. Here are some tips from Boise Firefighters' Local 149 and the Boise Fire Department in Idaho to keep your home safe this holiday season.
How to keep your Christmas tree from turning into a tragedy
David Reese, brewmaster for Chandeleur Island Brewing in downtown Gulfport, is one of only 78 Advanced Cicerones world-wide. In this video he shows you how to taste beer to get the most out of a glass.
Jourdan and Lloyd Nicaud are teaming up with Guy Billups III to open Fill-up with Billups cafe on U.S. 90 in downtown Biloxi. Fill-up with Billups were once popular gas stations in southeastern states in the 1950s and 60s. The 24/7 cafe with have a unique menu as well as a mixology bar on the second floor.
It can mix 120 perfect cocktails in an hour, but will it listen to your problems? Robobar made its debut at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, offering some techno entertainment to make the cocktail hour a little more modern.
What would it be like to make pizza in zero gravity? Astronauts aboard the International Space Station worked together to add sauce and toppings to pizza crusts, making for an unusual spectacle of floating food.
Southport Line Poor Boys restaurant owner Curtis Schmitt has transformed an 1898 Creole cottage on Howard Avenue into his vision of what a New Orleans po-boy restaurant should be. They local-source as many ingredients as possible, and are known for their home-made pickles and mayonnaise.
A Mississippi school district removed "To Kill a Mockingbird" from the 8th grade curriculum. The novel is included on the Library of Congress "Books that Shaped America" list along with other controversial titles. This is why so many of America's greatest novels have been banned.