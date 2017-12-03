The largest class thus far graduated from Gulfport High School in 1928.
The largest class thus far graduated from Gulfport High School in 1928. Paul Jermyn Collection
The largest class thus far graduated from Gulfport High School in 1928. Paul Jermyn Collection

Living

The Class of 1928 was the biggest at the time; Check out their achievments

By Murella Powell

Special to the Sun Herald

December 03, 2017 12:00 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Pictured here is the cover of the 1928 Gulfport High School Graduation program.

The school auditorium was packed as B. Frank Brown, the superintendent of the Gulfport school system, issued diplomas to 63 students.

According to the Daily Herald newspaper, at the time it was the largest graduating class in the history of Gulfport public schools.

The graduates were also the first freshman class to enter the newly built Gulfport High School when it opened in 1924.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Among its students, the 1928 class had the largest number of outstanding athletes and the most proficient in literary studies than any other that had graduated from Gulfport schools.

As their parting gift, the outgoing seniors gave $25 toward the building of a school tennis court.

There isn’t enough space here to name all of the 63 students, but the class officers and class day speakers were Boisseau Jones, president; Frances Price, vice president; Secretary and Treasurer, William Horlock; Mary Spooner, salutatorian; Mary Louise Rich, historian; Mable Unsworth, prophet; Margaret Rhorer, poet; Billy Toulme, giftorian; Bill Lucas, testator; Helen Rhorer, valedictorian.

Murella H. Powell, a local historian, writes the weekly Flashback column. Do you have a local photograph to submit to Flashback? It can be of any subject or event in the Coast's distant or recent past. Please send a description with your name, address and phone number to Flashback, Sun Herald, P.O. Box 4567, Biloxi MS39535; call 896-2424; or email living@sunherald.com.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How to keep your Christmas tree from turning into a tragedy

    Holiday decorations contribute to hundreds of home fires every year. Here are some tips from Boise Firefighters' Local 149 and the Boise Fire Department in Idaho to keep your home safe this holiday season.

How to keep your Christmas tree from turning into a tragedy

How to keep your Christmas tree from turning into a tragedy 2:42

How to keep your Christmas tree from turning into a tragedy
Southport Line wants to “elevate” the po-boy game in Biloxi 1:58

Southport Line wants to “elevate” the po-boy game in Biloxi
Banned books that shaped American literature 2:08

Banned books that shaped American literature

View More Video