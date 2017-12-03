The Class of 1928 was the biggest at the time; Check out their achievments

Pictured here is the cover of the 1928 Gulfport High School Graduation program.
The school auditorium was packed as B. Frank Brown, the superintendent of the Gulfport school system, issued diplomas to 63 students.
According to the Daily Herald newspaper, at the time it was the largest graduating class in the history of Gulfport public schools.
The graduates were also the first freshman class to enter the newly built Gulfport High School when it opened in 1924.
Among its students, the 1928 class had the largest number of outstanding athletes and the most proficient in literary studies than any other that had graduated from Gulfport schools.
As their parting gift, the outgoing seniors gave $25 toward the building of a school tennis court.
There isn’t enough space here to name all of the 63 students, but the class officers and class day speakers were Boisseau Jones, president; Frances Price, vice president; Secretary and Treasurer, William Horlock; Mary Spooner, salutatorian; Mary Louise Rich, historian; Mable Unsworth, prophet; Margaret Rhorer, poet; Billy Toulme, giftorian; Bill Lucas, testator; Helen Rhorer, valedictorian.
