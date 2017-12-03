Zeta Phi Beta Sorority presents 18 young ladies at 15th Annual Debutante Cotillion

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority will host its 15th annual debutante cotillion at the Coast Coliseum and Convention Center on Saturday when 18 young ladies will be presented to society.
The young ladies were selected on the basis of guidelines established by the sorority. The debutantes have participated in a number of activities including a mother/daughter tea, father/daughter brunch and workshops on social graces.
The cotillion begins at 7 p.m. and admission is $10. Tickets may be purchased from any debutante or any member of the sorority.
Tickets also will be available at the door. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.
Never miss a local story.
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority was founded on the campus of Howard University in 1920 on the principles of scholarship, finer womanhood and sisterly love.
The sorority supports community organizations, including the Boys and Girls Clubs, March of Dimes, American Cancer Society, food pantries and others. It also awards scholarships to qualifying high school seniors each year.
This year’s debutantes, all seniors at their respective high schools:
▪ Geneva C. Aubert, daughter of Geneva T. and James Ivory, attends West Harrison High School. She will be presented by her father and escorted by Bobby Hudson III, son of Angela and Bobby Hudson.
▪ Eunetha Boykin, daughter of Demetria Boykin and Monyeh Boykin, attends Gautier High School. She will be presented by her uncle, Otis Gowdy, and escorted by Isaac Gowdy, son of Kim and Maurice Gowdy.
▪ Shellessa Boykin, daughter of Demetria Boykin and Monyeh Boykin, attends Gautier High School. She will be presented by her father and escorted by Deonta Lawler, son of Kimberly Lawler and Leon Hannah.
▪ Jade Brown, daughter of Tara and Howard Lewis, attends St. Martin High School. She will be presented by her father and escorted by Dajour Brown, son of Donelle and Darrius Brown.
▪ Aniya Janee’ Callahan, daughter of Raysha Harvey and Willie Callahan, attends Gulfport High School. She will be presented by her father and escorted by JaQuille Pickett, son of Natasha and Jakavious Pickett.
▪ Jahly’a Cymone Dickerson, daughter of Jerrie Dickerson and M.Sgt. Terrail L. Dickerson, attends Gulfport High School. She will be presented by her father and escorted by Zyon Clayton, son of Ingrid Fields.
▪ Aaliyah Ellis, daughter of Leslie and Richard Ellis, attends West Harrison High School. She will be presented by her father and escorted by Jenari Taylor, son of Ebony and Derrick Taylor.
▪ Ashleigh Nicole Floyd, daughter of Cora and James Earl Floyd Sr., attends Ocean Springs High School. She will be presented by her father and escorted by Kaleb Heidelberg, son and Va’Nesa and Archie Heidelberg.
▪ Alyssa Gates, daughter of Fran and Otis Gates, attends West Harrison High School. She will be presented by her father and escorted by Zavion Moffett, son of Freida and Anthony Moffett.
▪ Jayden A. Graham-White, daughter of Shantrell Graham-White and Patrick White, attends Gulfport High School. She will be presented by her father and escorted by Jeremiah Brazier, son of Pamela Brazier and grandson of Betty Brazier.
▪ Angela Heidelberg, daughter of Sherrill and Rev. Phillip Heidelberg, attends St. Martin High School. She will be presented by her father and escorted by Courtney Mamboweninga, son of Esther and Clever Mamboweninga.
▪ Merlynn Z. Hines, daughter of Ella and Merlon Hines, attends West Harrison High School. She will be presented by her father and escorted by Brendan Hardy, son of Jan and Bill Hardy.
▪ Nya Nicholes, daughter of Kimberly Joseph and Gary Thomas, attends Gulfport High School. She will be presented by her father and escorted by Kenson Shedrick Barnes, son of Shawn Barnes and Sonya Williams Barnes.
▪ Kristiana L. Payton, daughter of Cassandra and Kevin Payton, attends Gulfport High School. She will be presented by her father and escorted by Karlos Dillard, son of Tiffany and Karlos Dillard.
▪ Rakia Phillips, daughter of Jamekia and Roderic Phillips, attends Biloxi High School. She will be presented by her cousin, Jameel Rucker, and escorted by Justin Walls, son of Adrienne Davis and Cain Walls.
▪ Rayka Phillips, daughter of Jamekia and Roderic Phillips, attends Biloxi High School. She will be presented by her father and escorted by Anthony Bowie, son of Angela and Anthony Bowie.
▪ Krishunna Danielle Walker, daughter of Gladys and Christopher Walker, attends Pascagoula High School.
▪ Britney Zeno, daughter of Tracie Fairley, attends Forrest County Agricultural High School in Hattiesburg. She will be presented by her grandfather, L. C. Fairley, and escorted by Javin Fairley, son of Toni and Gleen Fairley.
Comments