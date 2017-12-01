What movies are showing at what theaters in South Mississippi

Reviews from wire and online sources. Showing at these theaters:
C — Cinemark
G — Grand 18
(Stars based on a four-star scale)
New arrivals
Lady Bird☆☆☆☆
Christina “Lady Bird” MacPherson is a high school senior from the “wrong side of the tracks.” This movie follows her through her senior year in high school, including her first romance, her participation in the school play, and most importantly, her applying for college.
Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing Missouri☆☆☆1/2
This darkly comic drama is about a mother who places three billboards leading into her town with a controversial message directed at the town’s chief of police (Woody Harrelson), after months have passed without an arrest in her daughter’s murder case.
Returning
A Bad Moms Christmas ☆1/2
This sequel follows three under-appreciated and over-burdened women as they rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas. Stars: Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn and Justin Hartley. R (C, G)
Coco☆☆☆☆
Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz, despite his family’s ban on music. His quest takes him to the Land of the Dead where he meets Hector, and together, they set off on an journey to unlock the story behind Miguel’s family history. PG (C, G)
Daddy’s Home 2
Brad (Will Ferrell) and Dusty (Mark Wahlberg) must deal with their intrusive fathers during the holidays. Stars: Linda Cardellini, Mark Wahlberg, Will Ferrell, Mel Gibson and John Lithgow. PG-13 (C, G)
Jigsaw
No review available
Bodies are turning up around the city, each having met a uniquely gruesome demise. As the investigation proceeds, evidence points to one suspect: John Kramer, the man known as Jigsaw, who has been dead for 10 years. Stars: Matt Passmore, Tobin Bell, Callum Keith Rennie. R (C)
Justice League☆1/2
Batman and Wonder Woman form an alliance of metahumans to stand against a newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of the league of heroes-Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash, it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions. Stars: Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa. PG-13 (C, G)
Let There Be Light
No review available
An atheist goes through a near-death experience in an auto accident before converting to Christianity. Stars: Kevin Sorbo, Sam Sorbo and Daniel Roebuck. PG-13 (C)
Murder on the Orient Express☆☆
A lavish train ride unfolds into a stylish and suspenseful mystery, from the novel by Agatha Christie, in which one man races to solve a murder among 13 stranded strangers before the murderer can strike again. Directed by Kenneth Branagh and stars Branagh, Penélope Cruz and Willem Dafoe. PG-13 (C, G)
Roman J. Israel, Esq.
No review available
This dramatic thriller set in the underbelly of the Los Angeles criminal court system stars Denzel Washington as Roman Israel, a driven, idealistic defense attorney who, through a series of events, finds himself in a crisis that leads to extreme action. Colin Farrell costars as the monied, cutthroat lawyer who recruits Roman to his firm. PG-13 (C, G)
The Star☆☆
In this animated tale, a small but brave donkey named Bo yearns for a life beyond his daily grind at the village mill. Along the way he makes friends, including three wisecracking camels and some eccentric stable animals, and they follow a Star and become accidental heroes in the greatest story ever told — the first Christmas. PG (C, G)
Thor: Ragnarok☆☆☆1/2
Imprisoned, the mighty Thor finds himself in a lethal gladiatorial contest against the Hulk, his former ally. Thor must fight for survival and race against time to prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home and the Asgardian civilization. Stars: Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston and Cate Blanchett. PG-13 (C, G)
Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
No review available
The popular hyphenate follows up his 2016 horror comedy with a fright romp set at a haunted campground. With Cassi Davis, Patrice Lovely, Yousef Erakat, Lexy Panterra, Andre Hall. Written and directed by Perry. PG-13 (G)
Wonder☆☆☆
Based on the New York Times bestseller, “Wonder” tells the inspiring story of August Pullman, a boy with facial differences who enters fifth grade, attending a mainstream elementary school for the first time. Stars: Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson, Izabela Vidovic and Julia Roberts. PG (C, G)
