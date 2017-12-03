Lee Green Pope turns theater experience into children’s book series

Many South Mississippians know Lee Green Pope from her years of directing numerous children’s theater productions along the Coast.
Pope has taken that experience and turned it into a literary career that includes four children’s books in her “Not So Grimm Faerie Tale” series.
All of the children’s books started out as plays written by Pope and are based in fantasy worlds. The books share a message delivered with a compelling story and interesting characters.
The four titles in the “Not So Grimm Faerie Tale” series are “The Twelve Outrageous Dancing Princesses or the Mystery of the Worn Out Shoes”; “The Cinderella Diary”; “The Enchanted Toy Shop”; and the latest in the series: “Princess Starlite and the Blue Ice Crystal or Chief True Blue and Sasha Pursue the Wicked Spellbinder.”
Never miss a local story.
In the Princess Starlite story, the princess rules in the Blue Ice Kingdom that is guarded and protected by a magical blue crystal.
When Wicked Spellbinder steals the Crystal, Chief Trueblue and his Siberian husky, Sasha, are called upon to attempt to capture Spellbinder and return the Crystal to the Blue Ice Kingdom.
The book, colorfully illustrated by Avery Liell-Kok, follows Trueblue’s quest, and you’ll have to read it to the end to find out if they prevail.
“My books are written for the young in age and the young at heart,” Pope states in press material. “Hopefully they will have a pleasant reading experience, which will encourage them to want to read more books.”
Pope, who will hold a book signing at Barnes and Noble, 15246 Crossroads Parkway, Gulfport, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, is a recipient of the National Jefferson Award from the American Institute for Public Service that was co-founded by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Sen. Robert Taft.
In addition to having written 20 youth plays, Pope also has adapted and directed four Shakespeare plays that were presented with original music and dance, and she has conducted many play writing and theater workshops and camps — all as a volunteer.
Scott Hawkins: 228-896-2424, @ScottHawkins4
Lee Green Pope Book Signing
Where: Barnes and Noble, 15246 Crossroads Parkway, Gulfport
When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday
Comments