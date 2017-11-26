Four 2nd Street homes will get you into the Christmas spirit

Four homes on 2nd Street will open their doors to visitors on Dec. 3, as part of the Civic League of Gulfport’s 56th Christmas Tour of Homes.
The tour, the League’s only fundraiser of the year, benefits children and adults with special needs. Tours will be held 2 to 5 p.m., and a donation of $15 allows entrance to all four homes on the tour as well as the tea house, Grass Lawn, at 720 East Beach Blvd., also accessible via 2nd Street. For tickets and information, call 228-424-5833, or purchase tickets the day of the tour at any of the tour homes.
1124 2nd St.
Home of Sandra and George Boddie
This historic home, built in 1902, originally was known as the Colmer House and was the childhood home of Congressman William Meyers Colmer, who served from 1933 to 1973. This Hurricane Katrina survivor also was the childhood home of George Boddie’s father, Nathan. In fact, Nathan Boddie’s World War II duffel bag, which he continued to use regularly long after the war, now has a framed place of honor in the living room. The mail slot, in the same room, is the same mail slot where Nathan Boddie’s letters home regularly dropped in to family members.
There are several other family pieces in the house, including a branding iron that George Boddie’s grandfather, also named George, used on his cattle on Cat Island many decades ago, and the Boddie family Bible. Sandra and George Boddie have owned the home since the summer of 2016.
645 2nd St.
Home of Nicole Faulk
Built in 2014, Faulk’s home combines tones of gray, cream, white and taupe to create an atmosphere of calm mixed with sophistication. The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath home includes a sunroom where Faulk shows off her allegiance to Auburn, courtesy of orange and navy trimming on a tree and a stuffed Aubie or two. “This is really my favorite room,” she said of the secluded spot.
The dining area showcases a collection of handpainted china, all beautiful decorated by Faulk’s mother. Silver, gold and rustic Christmas decorations by Donna Heath of Commerical Interiors Inc. contribute to the casual elegance of the home.
1540 Pratt Ave.
Home of Kim and Glen Harriel
Crisp, white furnishings fill the living spaces of this beach home, which was a sort of Christmas gift to the Harriels almost two years ago.
“It’ll be two years this Dec. 26,” Kim said. The Harriels enjoy sharing their home and entertaining guests, their adult children, grandchildren. There’s a lot of white, but everything is grandchild- and dog-safe. “Everything goes in the washing machine,” Kim added.
Windows throughout the house provide plenty of natural lighting, which translates the white into subtle shades throughout the day. For the holidays, their home features a flocked tree decorated with beachcombing ornaments.
919 2nd St.
Home of Leigh and Kenneth Jones
Neutrals have always been a favorite of Leigh Jones, and they play a starring role in her and Kenneth’s home, which was built three years ago. “I add color with artwork,” she said.
The Joneses started married life in a cottage at one end of 2nd Street. When their daughter was born, they decided it was time to have a little more space, so they built the four-bedroom, three-bath house, using the basic layout of their previous home and expanding on it. Their daughter is now 4 years old, and her own Nativity set has a place of honor in the family room for Christmas. Oyster shell trees, magnolia leaves in silver and a tree sparkling with neutral ornaments and clear lights (operated by a “magic” wand) welcome the holiday season.
Living on 2nd Street is important to the Joneses. “We love Second Street,” Leigh said. “It’s both eclectic and historic. It’s such a unique street.”
Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1
If you go
What: Civic League of Gulfport’s 56th Christmas Tour of Homes
When: 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 3
Where: Four houses on Second Street in Gulfport. They are 645 2nd St., 919 2nd St., 1124 2nd St. and 1540 Pratt St. (at the corner of Pratt and 2nd); Grass Lawn, at 720 E. Beach Blvd., is the tea house. Grass Lawn also is accessible via 2nd St.
Tickets: $15 each, available by calling 228-424-5833, or purchase tickets the day of the tour at any of the tour homes. Proceeds benefit the Civic League’s work with children and adults with special needs.
