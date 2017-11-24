Public ice skating returns to the Coast Coliseum, through Jan. 5.
Public ice skating returns to the Coast Coliseum, through Jan. 5.
Public ice skating returns to the Coast Coliseum, through Jan. 5. Sun Herald file

Living

Find Christmas fun all over South Mississippi

By Tammy Smith

November 24, 2017 12:00 AM

The Biloxi Lighthouse already is dressed in holiday style, and the Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival begins Friday evening.

The Christmas season has arrived in South Mississippi.

You can find Santa at Edgewater Mall in Biloxi to visit with the kids until Christmas.

The first weekend of December is the busiest of the season, celebrated South Mississippi-style with boat parades and festivals of food and holiday music to spread Christmas cheer across the Coast.

Ongoing

Nov. 24-Dec. 31

Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival

at Jones Park, U.S. 90, Gulfport. $10 per person, 4 and under admitted free. Light show presented as a walking tour or aboard a free heated trolley. Santa is in Santa’s Village nightly, hot chocolate and concessions available. Tickets for carousel, train and other rides. 228-868-5881.

5:30-9:30 p.m.;show ends at 10:30 p.m.

Nov. 24-Dec. 31

Snowflakes in the Bay

Live Oak trees decorated with lighted snowflakes throughout business areas of Bay St. Louis and Waveland.

Dec. 7-23

Christmas at Beauvoir

each Thursday, Friday, Saturday at Beauvoir, 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Thursday is family Christmas movie night; $5 for a family of 4. Friday and Saturday stroll the grounds, meet Santa Claus, hear carolers on the front porch and Christmas Stories in the library pavilion. The Beauvoir Home and Museum and the gift shop will be open. $12.50 adults, $10 military & seniors, $7.50 children (6-18), under 6 free.

6-8 p.m.

Dec. 15-25

Christmas on Ice

at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, 875 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Watch a magical snow globe of a show come to life on a stage made of real ice, featuring real snowfall. $12.95, $16.95, $24.95, & $29.95 + tax & service charge. 888-566-7469 or 228-386-7111

3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Through Jan. 5

Ice Skating at Coast Coliseum

Various dates and times. $12 admission includes ice skate rental, while supplies last. Each session lasts 90 minutes.

Friday, Nov. 24

Martina McBride

at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, 875 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. The Joy of Christmas tour launches in Biloxi in the Beau Rivage Theatre. Tickets start at $64.95; beaurivage.com or 888-566-7469.

8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov 26

Holiday Peppermint Pops Concert

at Saenger Theatre, 170 Reynoir St., Biloxi. $35 adults; $15 students and military. Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra and the Gulf Coast Symphony Youth Orchestra present the Holiday Peppermint Pops concert featuring David Delk, Lekeisha Cotten, Jacqueline Coale, and Santa. Santa pictures prior to concert. 228-435-6291. www.gulfcoastsymphony.net

3 p.m.-5 p.m.

‘Hearts Look Upward, Your Light Has Come’

Christ Episcopal Church, 912 S. Beach Blvd., Bay St. Louis. Free. The Coast Chorale presents “Hearts Look Upward, Your Light Has Come.” 25th anniversary program dedicated to memory of tenor Floyd Landry. Celebrates the Christmas season. www.coastchorale.org

4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1

Downtown for the Holidays

in downtown Pascagoula with free rides by horse-drawn carriage and Radio Flyer Wagon, snow area for the kids, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, shopping downtown stores. Christmas parade at 8 p.m. followed by performance by Gulf Coast Symphony Holiday Pops youth orchestra and a fireworks finale. Free. 228-219-1114

5:30-9 p.m.

Biloxi Children’s Christmas Parade

Kids ages kindergarten to third grade ride on hay wagons from Howard Avenue to the Town Green in downtown Biloxi. 228-388-7170. Free.

6 p.m.

Christmas on the Town Green

Lighting and decorating of the Christmas tree at the Biloxi Town Green on U.S. 90, plus Santa and refreshments.

6:30-8 p.m.

10th Annual Christmas Gala

at Gulfport Galleria of Fine Arts, 1300 24th Ave., Gulfport. Free. A festive holiday gala featuring works by 25 Gulfport Galleria artists and writers. Reception featuring food and wine provided by local restaurants and other businesses. Co-hosted by Gulfport Main Street Association and The Historical Society of Gulfport. www.gulfportgalleria.com

5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Christmas Dinner before the Show

Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $45 members, $55 nonmembers. Christmas dinner before The Very Mary Christmas Spectacular in the Trent Lott Theatre. Menu: Roast Beef with Horseradish Sauce, Yorkshire Pudding, Duchess Potatoes, Creamy Garlic Mushrooms, Grilled Asparagus, Eggnog Pie. Price includes one adult beverage. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=december-2017-christmas-dinner-show

6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

The Very Mary Christmas Spectacular

Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $20 members, $25 nonmembers. Performances by David Delk, Toni Dee, Derek Norsworthy, Double Dee, Gram Rea, Summer Baldwin, LeKeisha Cotton, Kate Sawyer, Anthony Kalberg, Reed Em & Weep, other Coast celebrities. Directed by Rafe O’Neal. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=december-2017-mary-christmas-spectacular

8 p.m.-10 p.m.

Gulf Coast ‘Messiah’ Chorus Performance

Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 870 Howard Ave., Biloxi. Free. The Gulf Coast Messiah Chorus presents its 65th anniversary performance of Handel’s oratorio “The Messiah.” The Messiah Chorus will conduct a silent auction at each venue to help raise funds. 228-374-1717.

7 p.m.

‘A Christmas Carol’

Saenger Theatre, 170 Reynoir St., Biloxi. $12 adults, $5 children and students to age 18. Dickens’ Christmas tale performed by professional dancers and singers with period costumes and familiar Christmas music throughout. The story is done completely in song and dance with voice over to set each scene. 228-435-6291.

7 p.m.-9 p.m.

Dec. 1-2

Christmas in the Pass

In downtown Pass Christian. Santa arrives at War Memorial Park Friday at 6 p.m. Parade into town with Pass Christian High School Band, classic cars Pass High alumni pirates and elf troupe accompanying Santa and Mrs. Claus. Food, craft vendors, music. Paw Parade for dogs Saturday at 1 p.m. Free. 228-452-3315

Friday 5-9 p.m., Saturday 1 p.m.

Christmas Bazaar

at Bay Waveland Yacht Club, 1 Yacht Club Drive, Bay St. Louis. Free. Bay-Waveland Yacht Club Ladies Auxiliary annual Christmas event. Free admission, hourly door prizes, great gifts for everyone on your list from the best regional artisans, and prepared soups and casseroles for those hectic holidays. 228-467-4592.

Friday 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Dec. 1-8

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ & ‘’Twas the Week After Christmas’

at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $10. Animated television special in a stage adaptation; “’Twas the Week After Christmas” is about what happens when the North Pole loses the Christmas spirit. Suitable for preschool and up. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org

Friday 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 7 p.m.

Saturday Dec. 2

Bay St. Louis Christmas Parade

starts at Necaise and Main streets to Beach Boulevard and ends at The Depot District in the Bay with Snowflakes & Sugarplums Festival. Free 228-463-9222

11 a.m.

Biloxi Christmas in the City

at Rue Magnolia and Water Street in the Downtown Biloxi Arts District. Choirs, bands, dancers, pictures with Santa, artisan and antique dealers and specialty foods, including Biloxi pusharatas. 228-435-6339

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Christmas by the River

at Moss Point Recreation Center, 4400 Denny St., Moss Point. Breakfast with Santa, food, music, stories, prizes. Christmas parade at 5:30 p.m. from the Southgate Mall to the riverfront. Tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. at Riverfront Welcome Center. Boat parade at 6:15 p.m., followed by fireworks. Free. 228-475-7887

10 a.m.-dark

Lights and Lagniappe on the Bayou

at Gautier City Hall, 3330 U.S. 90, Gautier. Arts and crafts vendors, food, Santa, music, pet parade. Tree lighting and special appearance by the Elf on the Bayou. Free. 228-215-0828

11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Santa’s Workshop

and Children’s Walking Parade at D’Iberville Town Green, 10004 Central Ave., D’Iberville. Activity stations with pinecone decorating, Christmas ornaments and other crafts. Food available. Parade begins at 4 p.m. Santa’s arrival and lighting of city tree follow. Admission is donation of a non-perishable food item. 228-257-9734

noon-5:30 p.m.

Snowflakes & Sugarplum Festival

at Depot District in Bay St. Louis. Free. 228-463-9222.

Noon-5 p.m.

Holiday Tour of Homes

features six homes in historic Bay St. Louis decorated for the holidays. One home will host a Christmas Boutique with holiday decorations and handmade gifts for purchase. Advance tickets at Maggie May’s on Main Street in Bay St. Louis and Doggie’s Day Grooming in Diamondhead, or at any of the homes on day of the tour. $15. 504-451-2823.

1-4 p.m.

Christmas on the Water Boat Cruise

leaves Ship Island Excursion Dock at Gulfport Small Craft Harbor to see the Biloxi Christmas on the Water Boat Parade and fireworks, with hors d’oeuvres provided by Coast restaurants, door prizes and raffles. Cash bar. $40; reservations required. Sponsored by Mississippi Gulf Coast Attractions Association. 228-806-0351

4:30 p.m.

Sea Santa Sail-A-Bration

at Harper McCaughan Town Green, 301 Jeff Davis Ave., Long Beach. Experience waterless boat parade followed by awards, tree lighting, snow, Santa and music. Free. 228-806-7979

5:30 p.m.

Ride a Biloxi Schooner

in the Biloxi Christmas on the Water Boat Parade and watch the fireworks. Refreshments can be brought aboard at Schooner Pier Complex, 367 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $40 adults, $25 children (3-12). Tickets: 228-435-6320

4:30-7:30 p.m.

Christmas on the Water Boat Parade

in Biloxi, with the prime viewing locations between Biloxi Small Craft Harbor and Casino Row, or between the Biloxi Lighthouse and Beau Rivage Resort & Casino. Free. 228-617-3112

6 p.m.

Dec. 2 and 3

Mississippi Gulf Coast Ballet Presents the Nutcracker

at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, 875 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Choreographer: Stanislav Ivanov; featured dancers: Joseph Gatti and Sarah Lane. Recipient of the Princess Grace Award in 2007 and Leonore Annenberg Fellowship in the Arts in 2008, Lane was the dancing double for Natalie Portman in “Black Swan.” Joseph Gatti received a scholarship to the Royal Ballet School in London and was the first American male dancer to win the Gold Medal at the New York International Ballet Competition. Performance also features Sayat Asatryan, principal ballet dancer with Moscow Kremlin Ballet, guest artist with Bolshoi Ballet. Tickets $10.95-$24.95. www.ticketmaster.com/event/1B00531ED33452D1 . 888-566-7469.

7 p.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 2, 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 3

Dec. 3

Holiday Tree Gala

at Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St Louis. 50 trees will be judged, plus music, refreshments, children’s crafts, flower shop and Santa. Free. 228-467-6836

1-4 p.m.

Christmas Tour of Homes

View four Gulfport Second Street houses decorated for the holidays in this Civic League of Gulfport fundraiser, with all proceeds going back into the community to provide services for adults and children with special needs. Refreshments served at the tea house, Grass Lawn. $15 to tour all homes. 228-424-5833

2-5 p.m.

Dec. 6

Diamondhead Holiday Celebration

at the Town Green, 5000 Diamondhead Circle

6-8 p.m.

Dec. 7

Ugly Sweater Christmas Social

and canned good drive for KAFB homeless vets, sponsored by Hancock Young Professionals at Silver Slipper Casino’s Blue Bayou.

5-7 p.m.

Dec. 8

Rat Pack Christmas Show

Christmas hits with Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack (tribute) at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Biloxi. Tickets start at $14.99. 877-877-6256 or 228-374-7625

8 p.m.

Dec. 8-9

Brian Setzer Orchestra

at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, 875 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. 14th Annual Christmas Rocks! tour. Tickets start at $34.95. 888-566-7469.

8 p.m. Dec. 8-9

Dec. 9

Christmas on the Avenue

at Harper McCaughan Town Green, 301 Jeff Davis Ave., Long Beach. Pancake breakfast with Santa and his reindeer at First United Methodist Church, 208 Pine St., is $5 for adults, $3 for children. Musical performances, food booths. Free

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Christmas Open House

at Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum, 115 1st Street, Biloxi, with food, vendors selling maritime art and a children’s recital from 2-4 p.m. Free

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Pass Christmas Social

at Hotel Pass Christian, 116 W. Scenic Drive, Pass Christian. Food, beverages, arts & craft vendors and door prizes. Free. 228-222-2130

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

International Christmas Festival

& Pastry Sale at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 255 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi, with favorite foods and pastries from many countries. Also live entertainment, folk dancers, crafts, children’s activities. Greek, Russian and Romanian ice cream sundaes for the kids and The Kneipe with beer and wine for adults. Free. 228-831-5820

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Beverly Belles

Enjoy vintage style holiday caroling at Island View Casino Resort, 3300 West Beach Boulevard, Gulfport. $25. 877-774-8439

8 p.m.

Brandon Bennett’s Blue Christmas

at Hard Rock Casino, Biloxi. Tickets start at $9.99. 877-877-6256 or 228-374-7625

8 p.m.

Diverse City Divas

Holiday Jollies Revue at Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. A Las Vegas style female and celebrity impersonator show. $20 for members, $25 non members. 228-818-2878

8 p.m.

Dec. 10-14, Dec. 17-21

Photos with Santa

at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, 875 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. See Santa in the Buffet on Dec. 10-14 and Dec. 17-21. Guests can receive two complimentary photos with each purchase of an adult buffet. Special children’s menu and complimentary photo with Santa included with purchase.

5 p.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 10-14, Dec. 17-21

Dec. 14

Coast Big Band Holiday Show

at Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Mississippi Gulf Coast 20 plus piece big band orchestra will perform. $15. 228-818-2878

7: 30 p.m.

Dec. 15

Kids Street Christmas

at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Avenue, Gulfport. Visit with Santa, make ornaments, enjoy hot chocolate and cookies, face painting, performance by WINGS Performing Arts. Included with museum admission. 228-897-6039

5:30-8 p.m.

Dec. 16

Holiday Art Market

at Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Vendor booths available. 228-818-2878

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Brunch with Santa

at Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Guests start with a short stack of pancakes, smoked bacon or sausage links before Santa arrives at 11:30 a.m. for photos and Christmas songs. Door prizes, a Christmas goody bag, a printed picture with Santa and unlimited digital downloads of the event. $13 at box office. After brunch, present their ticket for 20 percent off ice skating. 228-594-3700

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Countdown to Christmas

Parents Night Out at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Avenue, Gulfport. Drop off the kids and shop while they plan in the museum, make a Christmas craft, watch a Christmas movie and listen to a Christmas story. Pizza provided. Ages 4-10. Registration required at 228-897-6039.

6-10 p.m.

‘My Italian Christmas’

holiday show with singer Franco Corso, “The Voice of Romance,” at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort, 9380 Central Ave., D’Iberville. $20. 888-752-9772 or 228-392-1889

7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Live Nativity

at L&N Depot, 398 Blaize Ave., Bay St Louis. Presented by Bay St. Louis Little Theatre. Free. 228-864-2882

7 p.m.

Dec. 17

Gingerbread House Workshop

at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Avenue, Gulfport. Everything needed for families to assemble and decorate a gingerbread house is provided, along with refreshments and holiday music. $30 per family. Registration required. 228-897-6039

2-5 p.m.

Dec. 23

Cookies for Santa

at Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Families can decorate a dozen cookies for $10. One-hour sessions begin at noon. Registration deadline is Dec. 21. 228-818-2878.

noon-4 p.m.

