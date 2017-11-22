Programs offer older adults chance to learn

For Coast residents age 50 and over, there are two higher education-connected programs that give older adults an enjoyable means of learning beyond the traditional college classroom.
They are the Lifelong Learning Institute at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Jefferson Davis Campus in Gulfport and the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Southern Mississippi-Gulf Park campus in Long Beach.
Since 1996, the member-led organization at MGCCC has served “mature adults over the age of 50 who care about lifelong learning, are self-motivated and want to continue their experiences with other like-minded individuals,” according to the Lifelong Learning Institute’s page on the school’s website. Membership runs from a July to June calendar year and is $50 annually.
That membership fee includes monthly luncheon lectures, member-chosen classes, day and overnight travel opportunities, use of the campus fitness centers and student rates at MGCCC events.
Never miss a local story.
For more information on MGCCC’s LLI program, visit www.mgccc.edu/community/ lifelong-learning-institute/. You can also contact Lisa Bradley at 228-897-3960 or lisa.bradley@ mgccc.edu
The Oscher Lifelong Learning Institute, or OLLI, has a calendar that mimics USM’s academic calendar, with fall, spring and summer semesters. Each fall and spring semester is divided into two five-week terms, and there is one five-week term offered in the summer. Classes, seminars and field trips are offered during each term, and classes are usually held in the Fleming Education Center. There also are several one-day classes offered on the Gulf Park campus. The classes are designed for but not limited to adults 50 and over.
Fees for OLLI’s Gulf Park classes vary as do costs for the field trips. Call 601-264-2780 for more information.
Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1
Comments