November 22, 2017 12:00 AM

Send Let’s Eat events to mynews@sunherald.com or fax to 896-2104. Deadline is 5 p.m. Monday.

Breakfast

Biloxi

American Legion Post 33

1126 Judge Sekul Ave.

8-11 a.m. Saturdays

Ocean Springs

Elks Lodge

2501 Beachview Drive. Breakfast: $7.

9-11 a.m. Sundays

D’Iberville

VFW Post 6731

4321 W. Gay Road. 228-392-1152.

8-11 a.m. Sundays

St. Martin Lions Club

15900 LeMoyne Blvd.

7-11 a.m. every third Saturday

Lunch/dinner

Bay St. Louis

American Legion Post 139

703 Green Meadow Road. 5-7 p.m. Mondays, Mexican cuisine. First and third Fridays, rib-eye steak. Cost: $15 rib-eye and $10 catfish. 228-467-7100.

5-7 p.m. Mondays, first and third Fridays

Bay St. Louis

American Legion Post 139

645 Green Meadow Road. Champagne jazz brunch.

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sundays

Biloxi

American Legion Post 33

1126 Judge Sekul Ave. Steak ($16) or Pork Chop ($10) Night. Live music follows.

4-8 p.m. Second Friday of every month

French Club of Biloxi

182 Howard Ave. Cost: $8-$10. Live entertainment. 228-436-6472.

6-8 p.m. Fridays

Elks Lodge 606

1178 Beach Blvd. Steak Night. Cost: $18 rib-eyes and $20 T-bones. 228-374-0606.

6 p.m. Saturdays

Joppa Shriners

13280 Shriners Blvd. (I-10 exit 41, Woolmarket, then 1.2 miles north). Steak Night. Ribeye dinner, with baked potato, salad, tea and dessert: $15. Children under 10 can get a free hot dog or hamburger and potato chips (eat-in only). 228-392-9345.

6-8 p.m. second Friday of each month

D’Iberville

VFW Post 6731

4321 W. Gay Road. Steak nights on first Friday nights of the month. Other meals on other Fridays. 228-392-1152.

6-8 p.m. Fridays

Gautier

American Legion Post 1992

3824 Old Spanish Trail. Cost: $9 shrimp or catfish dinner. 228-497-6422.

6-8 p.m. second Friday of each month

Ocean Springs

Mark Seymour VFW Post 5699

612 VFW Road. Cost: $15 steak or chicken breast dinner.

6-8 p.m. Saturdays

Elks Lodge

2501 Beachview Drive. Ribeye steak dinner, baked potato, salad and garlic bread: $18. Blackened or pan-fried grouper: $12.

6:30-8 p.m. first and third Friday of each month

