Biloxi
Elks Lodge 606
1178 Beach Blvd. 228-374-0606. Charity bingo.
Early-bird games at 6:30 p.m. Fridays; early-bird games at 2 p.m. Sunday
Nativity BVM
Corner of Caillavet Street and Esters Boulevard. 228-374-1717.
5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, doors open; early-bird games at 6:15 p.m., regular games at 7 p.m.
Our Lady of Fatima Parish
315 Tara Lane. 228-388-3887.
5:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, doors open; early-bird games at 6:30 p.m., regular games at 7 p.m.
D’Iberville
Moose Lodge
5145 W. Gay Road. 228-392-2465.
Early-bird games at 6:15 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, regular games at 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart School
10482 Lemoyne Blvd. 228-324-9313.
5:30 p.m. Sundays, doors open; early-bird games at 6:30 p.m., regular games at 7 p.m.
VFW Post 6731
4321 W. Gay Road.
Early-bird games at 6 p.m. Wednesdays, regular games at 7 p.m.; early-bird games at 6 p.m. Saturdays, regular games at 7 p.m.
Gautier
American Legion Post 1992
3824 Old Spanish Trail. 228-497-6422.
2:30 p.m. Sundays, early-bird games and then regular games; 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Lounge Bingo, early-bird games and then regular games
Gulfport
DAV Chapter 5
2600 23rd Ave. 228-871-5463.
Warm-ups at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, regular games at 8 p.m.; warm-ups at 2:30 p.m. Sundays, regular games at 3 p.m.
Elks Lodge 978
12010 Klein Road. 228-243-7975 or 228-323-5154.
9:30 a.m. Fridays, doors open; regular games at 10:30 a.m.
Knights of Columbus 1583
733 34th St.
6-9 p.m. Sundays, regular games; 9 a.m.-noon Mondays, regular games
VFW Post 2539
2518 23rd Ave. 228-864-0838. Hosted by the Ladies Auxiliary.
6:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays
19th Street Community Center
3319 19th St. Refreshments. Sponsored by Barnett-Lindsey Chapter #83.
7-9 p.m. Mondays
Kiln
Knights of Columbus 7087
22424 Mississippi 603. 228-669-6036.
6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, doors open; regular games at 7 p.m.
Ocean Springs
Elks Lodge
2501 Beachview Drive.
7 p.m. Tuesdays, early-bird games and then regular games
VFW Post 5699
Veterans of Foreign Wars Road. 228-872-2304.
5 p.m. Fridays, doors open; early-bird games at 7 p.m. and then regular games
Pascagoula
American Legion Post 160
1019 Market St. 228-382-2505.
6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays
Elks Lodge 1120
114 Krebs Ave. 228-990-0675.
Early-bird games at 10 a.m. Thursdays,regular games at 11 a.m.
Pass Christian
Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church
9062 Kiln-DeLisle Road. 228-255-1294. Smoke-free.
6 p.m. Wednesdays, doors open; regular games at 7 p.m.
Waveland
American Legion Post 77
503 Waveland Ave. 228-467-9637.
Doors open at 5 p.m.; warm-ups start at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Sunday; regular games at 7:30 p.m. On Tuesday, doors open at 10 a.m., games at 11 a.m.
To add to this list, send information to mynews@sunherald.com.
Comments