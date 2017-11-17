This home at 15021 Dismuke Drive in St. Martin is the St. Vincent de Paul Society 2017 home. The drawing for the home will be held Nov. 24.
This home at 15021 Dismuke Drive in St. Martin is the St. Vincent de Paul Society 2017 home. The drawing for the home will be held Nov. 24. Courtesy St. Vincent de Paul Society/Oscar Lestrade
This home at 15021 Dismuke Drive in St. Martin is the St. Vincent de Paul Society 2017 home. The drawing for the home will be held Nov. 24. Courtesy St. Vincent de Paul Society/Oscar Lestrade

Living

$100 could win you a four-bedroom home in St. Martin

By Tammy Smith

tmsmith@sunherald.com

November 17, 2017 01:06 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

St. Martin

A home in St. Martin could be yours for the cost of a $100 ticket.

The St. Vincent de Paul Home Giveaway is underway, through Nov. 24. For a $100 ticket, you are entered in the giveaway of the four-bedroom, three-bath house at 15021 Dismuke Drive.

The 2,110-square-foot elevated home, valued at $250,000, includes a 240-square-foot porch, an elevator, GE Profile appliances, granite countertops, a gas fireplace, custom cabinets and reclaimed pine floors throughout 90 percent of the house, said builder Andrew Alexander. The house was designed by Darrell Bell.

“And all of the proceeds benefit the St. Vincent de Paul Society,” Alexander said. The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Diocesan Council of Biloxi, is part of “a worldwide organization of lay Catholic men and women who are committed to live and grow in their Christian faith through prayer and personal involvement in charitable works,” according to the fundraiser’s website (svdphomegiveaway.com). Fourteen parishes are involved in the Council’s Society.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The drawing and reception will be held Friday, from 3-8 p.m. Nov. 24, at the D’Iberville Civic Center, 10395 Auto Mall Parkway. Tickets can be purchased online at the website, by calling 228-334-4408 or at the home. The home is available for touring 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, including the weekend and on Thanksgiving.

Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1

St. Vincent de Paul Home Giveaway

What: Raffle tickets are being sold through Nov. 24 for a four-bedroom, three-bath house at 15021 Dismuke Drive, St. Martin.

When: drawing and reception will be held Friday, from 3-8 p.m. Nov. 24, the house is available for touring 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, including the weekend and on Thanksgiving.

Where: D’Iberville Civic Center, 10395 Auto Mall Parkway.

Tickets: $100 Tickets can be purchased online at the website, by calling 228-334-4408 or at the home.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Southport Line wants to “elevate” the po-boy game in Biloxi

    Southport Line Poor Boys restaurant owner Curtis Schmitt has transformed an 1898 Creole cottage on Howard Avenue into his vision of what a New Orleans po-boy restaurant should be. They local-source as many ingredients as possible, and are known for their home-made pickles and mayonnaise.

Southport Line wants to “elevate” the po-boy game in Biloxi

Southport Line wants to “elevate” the po-boy game in Biloxi 1:58

Southport Line wants to “elevate” the po-boy game in Biloxi
Banned books that shaped American literature 2:08

Banned books that shaped American literature
Why this woman opted for life on the road in an RV over chemotherapy 1:46

Why this woman opted for life on the road in an RV over chemotherapy

View More Video