$100 could win you a four-bedroom home in St. Martin

A home in St. Martin could be yours for the cost of a $100 ticket.
The St. Vincent de Paul Home Giveaway is underway, through Nov. 24. For a $100 ticket, you are entered in the giveaway of the four-bedroom, three-bath house at 15021 Dismuke Drive.
The 2,110-square-foot elevated home, valued at $250,000, includes a 240-square-foot porch, an elevator, GE Profile appliances, granite countertops, a gas fireplace, custom cabinets and reclaimed pine floors throughout 90 percent of the house, said builder Andrew Alexander. The house was designed by Darrell Bell.
“And all of the proceeds benefit the St. Vincent de Paul Society,” Alexander said. The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Diocesan Council of Biloxi, is part of “a worldwide organization of lay Catholic men and women who are committed to live and grow in their Christian faith through prayer and personal involvement in charitable works,” according to the fundraiser’s website (svdphomegiveaway.com). Fourteen parishes are involved in the Council’s Society.
The drawing and reception will be held Friday, from 3-8 p.m. Nov. 24, at the D’Iberville Civic Center, 10395 Auto Mall Parkway. Tickets can be purchased online at the website, by calling 228-334-4408 or at the home. The home is available for touring 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, including the weekend and on Thanksgiving.
Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1
