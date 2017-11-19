‘The Mermaid’ reimagines at the familiar story of ‘Goldilocks and the Three Bears’

Young Kiniro happens upon a lovely home made of seashells and coral, which sparks her curiousity, so she goes inside.
When the family returns home, they are unhappy to discover that someone has eaten their food and broken some things.
The story probably sounds a bit familiar to many readers, as it is, of course, the story of “Goldilocks and the Three Bears.”
In this case the story is retold by popluar children’s author and artist, Jan Brett in her lastest offering, “The Mermaid,” published by G.P. Putnam’s Sons.
The beautifully illustrated book is the result of a research trip she made to the reefs off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, a trip she likens, in press material, to Alice going down the rabbit hole.
That experience is combined with another experience she had at the New England Aquarium’s Giant Pacific Octopus Exhibit, where she said she was astounded by the octopuses’ intelligence and curiosity for human interaction.
Brett, a New York Times No. 1 bestselling artist/author of more than 35 books for children which have sold more than 40 million copies combined, will visit Barnes & Noble, 15246 Crossroads Parkway, Gulfport, in support of the book 5 p.m. Dec. 3.
The Mermaid
by Jan Brett;
G.P. Putnam’s Sons; Hardcover picture book; $18.99; 32 pages; ISBN 9780399170720; Ages 4-8
Author Event
‘The Mermaid’ author and artist Jan Brett
5 p.m. Dec. 3
Barnes & Noble, 15246 Crossroads Parkway, Gulfport
