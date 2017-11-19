‘The Mermaid’
‘The Mermaid’ G.P. Putnam’s Sons
‘The Mermaid’ G.P. Putnam’s Sons

Living

‘The Mermaid’ reimagines at the familiar story of ‘Goldilocks and the Three Bears’

By Scott Hawkins

schawkins@sunherald.com

November 19, 2017 12:00 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Young Kiniro happens upon a lovely home made of seashells and coral, which sparks her curiousity, so she goes inside.

When the family returns home, they are unhappy to discover that someone has eaten their food and broken some things.

The story probably sounds a bit familiar to many readers, as it is, of course, the story of “Goldilocks and the Three Bears.”

In this case the story is retold by popluar children’s author and artist, Jan Brett in her lastest offering, “The Mermaid,” published by G.P. Putnam’s Sons.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The beautifully illustrated book is the result of a research trip she made to the reefs off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, a trip she likens, in press material, to Alice going down the rabbit hole.

That experience is combined with another experience she had at the New England Aquarium’s Giant Pacific Octopus Exhibit, where she said she was astounded by the octopuses’ intelligence and curiosity for human interaction.

Brett, a New York Times No. 1 bestselling artist/author of more than 35 books for children which have sold more than 40 million copies combined, will visit Barnes & Noble, 15246 Crossroads Parkway, Gulfport, in support of the book 5 p.m. Dec. 3.

Scott Hawkins: 228-896-2424, @ScottHawkins4

The Mermaid

by Jan Brett;

G.P. Putnam’s Sons; Hardcover picture book; $18.99; 32 pages; ISBN 9780399170720; Ages 4-8

Author Event

‘The Mermaid’ author and artist Jan Brett

5 p.m. Dec. 3

Barnes & Noble, 15246 Crossroads Parkway, Gulfport

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Southport Line wants to “elevate” the po-boy game in Biloxi

    Southport Line Poor Boys restaurant owner Curtis Schmitt has transformed an 1898 Creole cottage on Howard Avenue into his vision of what a New Orleans po-boy restaurant should be. They local-source as many ingredients as possible, and are known for their home-made pickles and mayonnaise.

Southport Line wants to “elevate” the po-boy game in Biloxi

Southport Line wants to “elevate” the po-boy game in Biloxi 1:58

Southport Line wants to “elevate” the po-boy game in Biloxi
Banned books that shaped American literature 2:08

Banned books that shaped American literature
Why this woman opted for life on the road in an RV over chemotherapy 1:46

Why this woman opted for life on the road in an RV over chemotherapy

View More Video