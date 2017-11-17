What movies are showing at what theaters in South Mississippi

Reviews from wire and online sources. Showing at these theaters:
C — Cinemark
G — Grand 18
(Stars based on a four-star scale)
Never miss a local story.
New arrivals
Justice League☆1/2
Batman and Wonder Woman form an alliance of metahumans to stand against a newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of the league of heroes-Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash, it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions. Stars: Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa. PG-13 (C, G)
The Star
No review available
In this animated tale, a small but brave donkey named Bo yearns for a life beyond his daily grind at the village mill. Along the way he makes friends, including three wisecracking camels and some eccentric stable animals, and they follow a Star and become accidental heroes in the greatest story ever told — the first Christmas. PG (C, G)
Wonder☆☆☆
Based on the New York Times bestseller, “Wonder” tells the inspiring story of August Pullman, a boy with facial differences who enters fifth grade, attending a mainstream elementary school for the first time. Stars: Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson, Izabela Vidovic and Julia Roberts. PG (C, G)
Returning
A Bad Moms Christmas ☆1/2
This sequel follows three under-appreciated and over-burdened women as they rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas. Stars: Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn and Justin Hartley. R (C, G)
Daddy’s Home 2
Brad (Will Ferrell) and Dusty (Mark Wahlberg) must deal with their intrusive fathers during the holidays. Stars: Linda Cardellini, Mark Wahlberg, Will Ferrell, Mel Gibson and John Lithgow. PG-13 (C, G)
Happy Death Day☆☆☆
A college student relives the day of her murder with both its unexceptional details and terrifying end until she discovers her killer’s identity. Stars: Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine. PG-13 (G)
Jigsaw
No review available
Bodies are turning up around the city, each having met a uniquely gruesome demise. As the investigation proceeds, evidence points to one suspect: John Kramer, the man known as Jigsaw, who has been dead for 10 years. Stars: Matt Passmore, Tobin Bell, Callum Keith Rennie. R (C, G)
Lego Ninjago☆☆☆☆
Six young ninjas Lloyd, Jay, Kai, Cole, Zane and Nya are tasked with defending their island home, called Ninjago. By night, they’re gifted warriors, using their skills and awesome fleet of vehicles to fight villains and monsters. By day, they’re ordinary teens struggling against their greatest enemy: high school. PG (G)
Let There Be Light
No review available
An atheist goes through a near-death experience in an auto accident before converting to Christianity. Stars: Kevin Sorbo, Sam Sorbo and Daniel Roebuck. PG-13 (C)
Murder on the Orient Express
A lavish train ride unfolds into a stylish and suspenseful mystery, from the novel by Agatha Christie, in which one man races to solve a murder among 13 stranded strangers before the murderer can strike again. Directed by Kenneth Branagh and stars Branagh, Penélope Cruz and Willem Dafoe. PG-13 (C, G)
Thor: Ragnarok☆☆☆1/2
Imprisoned, the mighty Thor finds himself in a lethal gladiatorial contest against the Hulk, his former ally. Thor must fight for survival and race against time to prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home and the Asgardian civilization. Stars: Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston and Cate Blanchett. PG-13 (C, G)
Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
No review available
The popular hyphenate follows up his 2016 horror comedy with a fright romp set at a haunted campground. With Cassi Davis, Patrice Lovely, Yousef Erakat, Lexy Panterra, Andre Hall. Written and directed by Perry. PG-13 (C, G)
Comments