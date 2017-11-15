Living

November 15, 2017 12:00 AM

Biloxi

Elks Lodge 606

1178 Beach Blvd. 228-374-0606. Charity bingo.

Early-bird games at 6:30 p.m. Fridays; early-bird games at 2 p.m. Sunday

Nativity BVM

Corner of Caillavet Street and Esters Boulevard. 228-374-1717.

5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, doors open; early-bird games at 6:15 p.m., regular games at 7 p.m.

Our Lady of Fatima Parish

315 Tara Lane. 228-388-3887.

5:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, doors open; early-bird games at 6:30 p.m., regular games at 7 p.m.

D’Iberville

Moose Lodge

5145 W. Gay Road. 228-392-2465.

Early-bird games at 6:15 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, regular games at 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart School

10482 Lemoyne Blvd. 228-324-9313.

5:30 p.m. Sundays, doors open; early-bird games at 6:30 p.m., regular games at 7 p.m.

VFW Post 6731

4321 W. Gay Road.

Early-bird games at 6 p.m. Wednesdays, regular games at 7 p.m.; early-bird games at 6 p.m. Saturdays, regular games at 7 p.m.

Gautier

American Legion Post 1992

3824 Old Spanish Trail. 228-497-6422.

2:30 p.m. Sundays, early-bird games and then regular games; 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Lounge Bingo, early-bird games and then regular games

Gulfport

DAV Chapter 5

2600 23rd Ave. 228-871-5463.

Warm-ups at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, regular games at 8 p.m.; warm-ups at 2:30 p.m. Sundays, regular games at 3 p.m.

Elks Lodge 978

12010 Klein Road. 228-243-7975 or 228-323-5154.

9:30 a.m. Fridays, doors open; regular games at 10:30 a.m.

Knights of Columbus 1583

733 34th St.

6-9 p.m. Sundays, regular games; 9 a.m.-noon Mondays, regular games

VFW Post 2539

2518 23rd Ave. 228-864-0838. Hosted by the Ladies Auxiliary.

6:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays

19th Street Community Center

3319 19th St. Refreshments. Sponsored by Barnett-Lindsey Chapter #83.

7-9 p.m. Mondays

Kiln

Knights of Columbus 7087

22424 Mississippi 603. 228-669-6036.

6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, doors open; regular games at 7 p.m.

Ocean Springs

Elks Lodge

2501 Beachview Drive.

7 p.m. Tuesdays, early-bird games and then regular games

VFW Post 5699

Veterans of Foreign Wars Road. 228-872-2304.

5 p.m. Fridays, doors open; early-bird games at 7 p.m. and then regular games

Pascagoula

American Legion Post 160

1019 Market St. 228-382-2505.

6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays

Elks Lodge 1120

114 Krebs Ave. 228-990-0675.

Early-bird games at 10 a.m. Thursdays,regular games at 11 a.m.

Pass Christian

Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church

9062 Kiln-DeLisle Road. 228-255-1294. Smoke-free.

6 p.m. Wednesdays, doors open; regular games at 7 p.m.

Waveland

American Legion Post 77

503 Waveland Ave. 228-467-9637.

Doors open at 5 p.m.; warm-ups start at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Sunday; regular games at 7:30 p.m. On Tuesday, doors open at 10 a.m., games at 11 a.m.

To add to this list, send information to mynews@sunherald.com.

